Deloitte builds Adobe muscle in Southeast Asia

Eugene Ho (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has expanded digital capabilities with two boutique creative agencies joining ranks in Southeast Asia, on-boarding Pixel People and The Union to strengthen Adobe-based offerings.

Spanning Malaysia and Singapore, the move is designed to capitalise on increased digital marketing demand from customers -- triggered by a rise in digital usage among consumers -- while building out Adobe consultancy expertise specific to the ASEAN market under the Deloitte Digital banner.

“With them as part of the team, we will be able to further enhance Deloitte Digital’s offerings and strengthen our position as a leading Adobe consultancy in the region,” said Eugene Ho, regional managing director of Consulting across Southeast Asia at Deloitte.

“Their deep expertise and credentials are synergistic with our service offerings, allowing us to drive growth and elevate the customer experience for our clients with data-driven creativity and technology-driven marketing.”

With presence across both markets, the additional personnel is designed to augment Deloitte Digital’s capabilities to offer a “deeper and broader range” of services to help organisations grow and scale digital marketing strategies.

“Deloitte Digital has always been at the forefront of delivering growth through experiences and technology,” added Irwin Lim, leader of Advertising, Marketing and Commerce across Southeast Asia at Deloitte Digital.

“The experience of our new colleagues will complement and enhance our existing industry-leading capabilities, which include implementing and activating customer experience [CX] technologies to drive successful outcomes for our clients.”

With customers spanning the ASEAN region, Pixel People operates as a specialist consultancy with expertise in digital marketing, strategy, business development and transformation projects.

“Having worked with Deloitte Digital on past projects, we appreciate the common values and commitment that we share in helping our people and clients succeed,” outlined Fern Yit Lim and Nev Simms, co-founders of Pixel People.

“Hence, it was a natural progression for us to become part of Deloitte. We are confident that the combination of our people and our focus on using data to transform our clients’ businesses, and drive their performance marketing will deliver a winning value proposition.”

Meanwhile, Singapore-based The Union delivers guidance linked to campaign planning, enterprise consulting and project management, in addition to experience design offerings in the form of platform designs and insight optimisation.

“Deloitte Digital is undoubtedly an integrated experience consultancy that integrates creativity with technology to reimagine brands and customer experiences,” stated Hui Jun Chua, co-founder of The Union.

“I look forward to being part of a team that produces award-winning creative work and contributing to Deloitte’s growth across Southeast Asia in the marketing and commerce space -- transforming digital journeys and making an impact for our clients.”