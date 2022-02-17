Microsoft kick-starts Bersama Malaysia drive with triple leadership hire

Ellian Teo, Azizah Ali and Datin Lim Bee Wah (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced three new leadership hires to supercharge digital transformation efforts in Malaysia, strengthening talent across sales, marketing, operations.

Azizah Ali has assumed the role of chief marketing and operations officer, leading company operations, marketing strategy and overall organisational performance with a specific focus on the vendor’s Bersama Malaysia initiative following plans to establish a first data centre region in the country.

Meanwhile, Datin Lim Bee Wa takes over as general manager of SMC (Small, Medium and Corporate) Group holding responsibility for supporting customers during the innovation process by leveraging partner ecosystem capabilities.

Another addition comes in the form of Ellian Teo as general manager of Enterprise Commerce (EC), rising up through the ranks having initially joined as a senior account executive focusing on telecommunications. The appointment of Teo follows the successful “leading, coaching and shaping” of the Account Team Units (ATU) while also contributing to the subsidiary’s overall growth since 2020.

“These appointments not only demonstrate Microsoft’s on-going journey to creating a more diverse and inclusive company, but also showcase our commitment to enabling each of our customer’s digital success, supported by the exceptional leadership of Azizah, Datin Lim Bee Wah, and Ellian,” said K Raman, managing director of Malaysia at Microsoft.

“Our culture at Microsoft is grounded on growth mindset and Ellian’s appointment specifically, shows how we nurture and empower our talent by offering them a diverse range of learning and development opportunities as part of their career progression.”

In joining Microsoft more than two decades ago, Ali has held various leadership roles across Asia Pacific, notably delivering double-digit growth as director of SMC Group.

“I am humbled to be entrusted with this new role, carrying on the journey of realising Microsoft’s vision to empower every person and every organisation in Malaysia to achieve more,” Ali added. “Guided by our Bersama Malaysia initiative, I am thrilled to play a bigger part in enabling the digital transformation among Malaysians and organisations.”

Meanwhile, Datin Lim Bee Wah brings over 30 years of industry experience to role, joining the business in 2018 as general manager of EC tasked with driving customer growth via the partner ecosystem.

“As our nation transitions into a digitally driven economy, access and understanding of technology is no longer an option but in fact a necessity,” Datin Lim Bee Wah outlined. “With that in mind, I am grateful to be undertaking a role that caters towards the digital needs of different entities. SMCs are crucial for the success of our nation’s inclusive economic growth, and I look forward to closely supporting their journey.”

In addition, Teo is now tasked with advancing the sales team ranging from relationship, technical and industry sellers, supporting by an expanding base of channel partners nationwide.

“It has been a great journey in Microsoft so far, and I am honoured to be tasked with this new responsibility,” Teo stated. “The prospects of digital advancement are endless, and I look forward to upholding Microsoft and the nation’s goal of nurturing an inclusive digital economy, by delivering digital solutions to our top enterprise customers from varying industries.”