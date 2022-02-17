Globe and Cascadeo strike power cloud pact with AWS

Ernest Cu (Globe), Conor McNamara (AWS) and Carlo Malana (Globe) Credit: Globe / AWS

Globe Telecom has unveiled a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) underpinned by a cloud-based commitment to internal up-skilling and external customer success in the Philippines and US markets.

Delivered via Cascadeo -- the cloud specialist company acquired by Globe in April 2020 -- the enhanced alliance is designed to meet accelerating demand for cloud solutions and services as enterprise-grade organisations embark on digital transformation strategies.

Specifically, Globe and Cascadeo will increase AWS certification levels across an expanding team of cloud consultants, engineers, architects and developers. This will be supported by AWS through investment in the existing pool of trained and certified professionals already operating within the organisation.

“This initiative will provide our customers with innovative solutions and services to facilitate their cloud adoption and drive valuable results,” said Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe. “As part of our collaboration with AWS, we will fully equip our cloud professionals with skills and expertise to serve businesses in need of assistance, no matter where they are on their cloud journey.”

With the aim of helping customers “accelerate business transformation and modernise IT services”, the partnership will also allow Globe and Cascadeo to deepen cloud offerings and value-add during the end-user migration process.

This will take shape through helping businesses define corporate strategies, build cloud migration roadmaps, optimise the transition and implement a modernised approach to ensure “ongoing operational excellence”.

“This paves the way for AWS and Globe to further accelerate cloud-enabled transformations for customers in the Philippines and USA,” added Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS.

“As one of Southeast Asia's earliest and most progressive cloud adopters, Globe is a trusted advisor to leading enterprises and organisations in the Philippines and we are delighted to support Globe as they help our joint customers digitally transform into cloud-native businesses.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Globe acquired Cascadeo almost two years ago, striking a US$4 million deal to expand cloud capabilities in the key enterprise markets of the US and the Philippines.

Terms of the agreement at the time resulted in the Filipino telecommunications giant acquiring “substantially all” of the assets of the US-based cloud consulting specialist, which included Cascadeo Corporation and Cascadeo Partners.

Founded in 2006, Cascadeo operates as a certified Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider of AWS. The business specialises in the deployment of automation, data analytics and cloud-native platform-as-a-service offerings, in addition to serverless infrastructure and programmatic security.

Cascadeo is headquartered in Seattle and maintains a Cloud Operations Centre of Excellence in Manila, which supports customers in the US and the Philippines.

“’AWS has been our primary cloud provider for years,” outlined Carlo Malana, CIO of Globe. “The collaboration between AWS and Globe will allow Globe to accelerate the advantages of the cloud to provide a superior customer experience while making Globe a preferred home for top cloud talent.

"A comprehensive accreditation and certification program will enhance Globe and Cascadeo’s capabilities and responsiveness to help catalyse our customers’ digital transformation journey.”