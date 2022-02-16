IBM merges ASEAN and A/NZ businesses

Agnes Heftberger will lead the charge as general manager and technology leader for the combined region.

Agnes Heftberger (IBM) Credit: IBM

IBM has laid out plans to merge its Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) business with its operations in Southeast Asia and Korea to create a business set to cover the entire region, naming it ASEANZK.

Leading the charge in the newly spun up region is Agnes Heftberger under the remit of general manager and technology leader for ASEANZK.

Heftberger will be Singapore-based and has already notched up 20 years' experience with Big Blue. She was previously vice president of sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland before tackling her new gig.

An IBM spokesperson said at the beginning of the year that the company moved to a three-market structure in Asia Pacific (APAC), merging Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN and Korea into one large market: ASEANZK.

“With the world beginning to pivot around Asia, it’s clear that ASEANZK will not only be a strategically important market, but it is also well positioned to capitalise on the broader growth opportunities in the region,” IBM said.

The move follows the departure of A/NZ managing director Katrina Troughton who has held many senior leadership roles with IBM for 25 years and undertook A/NZ leadership duties in 2019. She has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Big Blue, the spokesperson confirmed.

There have been a few shuffles in IBM’s leadership teams recently.

After just over two years as IBM’s general manager for Asia Pacific, Brenda Harvey stepped down from the role in January, making way for Paul Burton, former IBM executive and ex-CEO at Mastech Infotrellis, to step into the top regional job.