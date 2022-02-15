Beeinfotech PH opens data centre doors to global hyperscalers

Credit: Beeinfotech PH

Beeinfotech PH has announced the general availability of its first data centre in the Philippines with an open invitation of colocation partnership to global hyperscalers seeking to capitalise on increased cloud demand.



Under the banner of ‘The Hive’, the three-floor facility has the capacity to house a minimum of 3000 server racks of up to 45U rack height, supported by network interconnect capabilities, disaster recovery seats, and security and network operations centres.

First unveiled in August 2021, the facility claims the ability to host advanced solutions such as AWS Outposts alongside the delivery of enhanced cyber security services powered by Continent 8 -- including BProtect DDoS Mitigation and BProtect SIEM.

“With the increased demand for digital services under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent efforts to improve the nation’s connectivity and IT infrastructure, now is the perfect time to welcome hyperscalers and other large-scale partners to the Philippines,” said Reynaldo Huergas, president and CEO of Beeinfotech PH.

“Telco-neutral data centres with significant and flexible rack space such as The Hive are suitable colocation facilities for hyperscalers since they enable enterprises to quickly scale resources and establish a local footprint without the arduous and time-consuming process of building a data centre from scratch.”

As explained by Huergas, the data centre follows an open design concept to meet specific colocation requirements of customers, such as special enclosures and cages for racks. The operator also adheres to a shared responsibility model in maintaining infrastructure and aligns to a “partner-driven philosophy” via the delivery of telco-neutral connection under BConnect Managed Connectivity.

“Our facility is configurable to the point where other data centre operators can structure the facility using their existing designs, similar to a plug-and-play model of service that gives more freedom and customisation,” Huergas added.

Beeinfotech PH joins an expanding list of data centre operators seeking to capitalise on strong market growth in the Philippines, following similar launches by PLDT, Globe Telecom and SpaceDC among others.

According to Research and Markets, the data centre market in the Philippines is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.40 per cent between 2021 and 2026, with investments reaching up to $535 million by 2026.