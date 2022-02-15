New Fortinet leader targets market growth in Malaysia

Dickson Woo (Fortinet) Credit: Fortinet

Fortinet has appointed Dickson Woo as country manager of Malaysia, recruiting the industry veteran from NTT to increase market share locally.

Effective immediately, Kuala Lumpur-based Woo will take responsibility for business operations nationwide amid plans to help customers build out enhanced cyber security strategies in response to rising threat levels.

“As the threat landscape continues to expand, organisations are increasingly consolidating to a platform approach that converges security and networking for the best protection at networking speeds,” said Peerapong Jongvibool, regional vice president of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at Fortinet. “Dickson will work with our customers to ensure that they adopt the best security strategies to enable their digital business.”

Drawing on more than 30 years of industry experience, Woo joins the security vendor from NTT having most recently held the position of vice president of Global Shared Services. Prior to NTT, Woo also held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Dell, Oracle and IBM.

“In today’s digital economy, sophisticated threats and the move to remote-working have created an extremely complex environment,” Woo added. “It is critical that security is not an afterthought as organisations accelerate their digital initiatives. I look forward to working closely with enterprises to protect their businesses and data while growing Fortinet’s market share in the process.”

In March 2021, Fortinet revealed updates to its Engage partner program, bringing new models and offerings to partners, as well as fresh specialisations and training updates.

Dubbed 'Engage 2.0', the partner program -- which caters to system integrators, managed security service providers (MSSP) and cloud partners -- includes updates which, broadly, bring partners “additional flexibility and revenue growth”, the vendor claimed.

As part of the changes, cloud partners are now eligible for the Engage Select Cloud Business Model, which offers additional discounts on licensing models, including BYOL (bring your own licence) and pay-as-you-go, as well access to the vendor’s cloud-native cloud workload protect service FortiCWP and its developer network.

As for MSSPs and service providers, Fortinet also introduced new consumption models for its FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor offerings.