SAP and Qualtrics commit $14.1M to enhance experience levels in Singapore, backed by EDB

Eileen Chua (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP and Qualtrics have rolled out a new program to create an experience management centre of excellence (COE) in Singapore, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and S$14.1 million of investment.



Billed as a first of its kind in Asia, the new facility aims to “develop the experience management discipline” across the city-state through a focus on up-skilling industry professionals and building a community of specialised experts.

This is in addition to the creation of 30 new roles -- spanning experience management scientists and researchers, business architects, and digital supply chain practitioners -- alongside increasing efforts to attract local and international companies to "drive innovation".

“Heading into 2022, organisations need to prioritise agility and prepare for ongoing shifts in meeting the needs and expectations of customers and employees in the experience economy, even amidst the ‘never normal’,” said Eileen Chua, managing director of Singapore at SAP.

“Experience management is not only a pressing priority for businesses in the competitive marketplace, but also a key differentiator to unlock innovation and drive and deliver customer value and retention.”

In doubling down on the Singapore market, Chua -- who assumed city-state leadership responsibilities in April 2020 -- said the technology giant intends to “build a new level of intelligence” across the enterprise space by addressing employee emotions and attitudes while “closing the gap” in business processes.

“This is a significant step in advancing the capabilities and innovation of Singapore’s businesses, and to establish the country as a beacon of excellence to empower a new era of growth through experience innovation,” Chua added.

Spearheaded by Qualtrics -- acquired by SAP for $8 million in late 2018 -- the COE is targeting more than 180,000 customers locally through offering access to advanced technologies and up-skilling capabilities specific to experience management.

The facility also aims to produce industry research across the region and develop benchmarks for companies to allow “greater accuracy” of measurement and assessment in relation to experience management maturity levels.

“For organisations in Singapore to win and lead in today’s experience-driven marketplaces, we need to uplift awareness of the impact experience management can unlock, alongside boosting capacity, resources, and capabilities to drive such initiatives,” said Mao Gen Foo, head of Southeast Asia at Qualtrics.

The opening of a new COE follows the launch of a dedicated data centre in Singapore in mid-2021, as well as plans to hire1200 new employees by 2024.

According to Ang Chin Tah -- senior vice president of Digital Industry Singapore -- the launch by SAP and Qualtrics “speaks to their confidence in Singapore as an innovation and commercial hub".

“Through partnerships with local and regional businesses, the centre will help them become more competitive, and provide learning opportunities for Singaporeans in employing digital tools to better understand their customers,” Chin Tah outlined.