As Indonesia embraces cloud, Epsilon advances with AWS Direct Connect

Warren Aw (Epsilon) Credit: Epsilon

Epsilon is seeking to maximise the potential of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Indonesia through an advanced partnership centred on providing enhanced connectivity to the newly launched region.

The provider’s Cloud Connect solution -- delivered via its network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform Infiny -- is designed to allow customers opportunity to buy and manage dedicated network connections to the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region, which launched in December 2021.

Operating as an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner, Epsilon is providing connectivity to AWS via its global private network having also passed additional validation from the AWS Service Delivery Program. For advanced users, Epsilon also offers a cloud networking solution for managing multi-cloud environment with automation, network security as well as "operational visibility and control".

“Indonesia is home to over 200 million internet users and some of the largest start-ups in Southeast Asia,” said Warren Aw, managing director of Asia Pacific at Epsilon. “With the launch of the new AWS Region in Indonesia, our customers and partners can now expand their cloud service footprint into one of the fastest growing markets in the world.”

In 2019, Epsilon achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect which is designed to validate AWS partners with a “deep understanding” of the vendor’s core cloud services through “demonstrated experience and proven customer success”.

“This addition strengthens our existing network of cloud connection services for AWS already available in numerous locations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States,” Aw added. “We look forward to enabling cloud connectivity for our customers and partners to AWS in Indonesia and around the world.”

One leading customer in Indonesia is e-commerce giant Tokopedia which leverages Epsilon’s managed Cloud Routing service to connect production environments in AWS with other clouds using Cloud Connect.

“Through Cloud Connect, Epsilon helps us to directly access the cloud service providers of our choice with high-bandwidth connectivity that matches our needs,” said Ryan de Melo, vice president of Engineering at Tokopedia “Thus, we can focus on improving our offering without having to worry about the network infrastructure.

“We hope that this ongoing partnership can also empower us to build a reliable online marketplace for businesses and consumers across Indonesia, and to further achieve our mission of democratising commerce through technology.”

As reported by Channel Asia, AWS officially launched its new region in Indonesia supported by a planned investment of an estimated US$5 billion (Rp71.7 trillion) in the country over the next 15 years.

The anticipated investment includes capital expenditure on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses. The investment is also estimated to sustain an average of 24,700 direct and indirect jobs annually during the 15-year time frame, according to a study undertaken by the cloud vendor.