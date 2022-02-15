​HTX builds sovereign cloud in Singapore with Microsoft

Judson Althoff (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has signed a strategic agreement with HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) to develop a sovereign cloud in Singapore amid plans to accelerate digital transformation and innovation capabilities.



In addition to addressing the “emerging technology needs” across Singapore’s Home Team Departments, the alliance will also introduce new skilling, job development and training initiatives across the city-state.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the sovereign cloud will aim to equip HTX with “on-demand, high performance” cloud computing and data storage resources alongside allowing the increased adoption and creation of new technologies and solutions through reduced time-to-market.

Meanwhile, high system resiliency and availability will attempt to ensure that Home Team’s operations continue 24x7 with "minimal interruption", as well as leveraging high-speed network connectivity and advanced analytics.

“This strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop a sovereign cloud here in Singapore will enable us to push the boundaries of innovation and be in the forefront of technology,” said Chan Tsan, CEO of HTX, who is also concurrently the Deputy Secretary (Development) of Ministry of Home Affairs. “This way, we will be well-poised to exponentially enhance the capabilities of the Home Team and to keep Singapore as the safest place on the planet.”

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will also provide additional training and educational opportunities, including 600 training seats along with exam certificates which will be made available annually to HTX. The move is designed to help advance the technical skills of cloud technology professionals in Singapore.

“We’re delivering a trusted sovereign cloud that adheres to and meets the needs of the Singapore government -- one that will expedite their digital transformation efforts,” added Judson Althoff, executive vice president at Microsoft. “Our agreement will enable key technological advancements and provide access to data and insights to help drive change across various communities.”

HTX brings together science and engineering capabilities across the Home Team Departments to enhance the homeland security posture of Singapore, with a specific focus on biometrics, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives threats, cyber security, artificial intelligence, forensics, robotics, automation and unmanned systems, and surveillance.