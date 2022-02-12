HP expands partner sustainability program to key ASEAN markets

HP’s Amplify Impact partner program focuses on providing its Amplify partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices.

HP Inc. has expanded its HP Amplify Impact partner program to an additional 24 countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, in a move that sees the sustainability initiative extend to no fewer than 43 countries worldwide.

HP’s Amplify Impact partner program focuses on providing its Amplify partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices, offering training, sales and marketing resources, as well as a return and recycling program for end-of-life HP products.

The global hardware vendor describes the program as a first-of-its-kind partner assessment, resource and training program that provides over 10,000 partners with the opportunity to join HP in its efforts to generate meaningful impact on climate action, human rights and digital equity.

More specifically, the HP Amplify Impact program provides partners of all levels with training, sales tools, marketing assets and access to its Sustainability and Compliance Centre (SCC), the HP LIFE skills-training program and HP Planet Partners, the company’s return and recycling program for computer equipment and printing supplies.

Features now available on the HP Amplify Impact Initiatives Hub include an automated, modular sustainability planning platform with new advanced capabilities, including carbon footprint and ‘360’ diversity equity and inclusion assessments, along with toolkits designed to inspire community volunteer projects.

According to the vendor, partners have shown great interest in the resources provided under the program, with more than 1,500 partners having completed HP sustainability training and over 1,000 HP LIFE courses to date.

Since its initial launch in early 2021, the HP Amplify Impact program has trained and educated more than 1,400 partners to help them drive change while maximising opportunities with sustainability as a key competitive differentiator in their respective markets.

HP has set itself the goal of enrolling at least 50 per cent of its HP Amplify partners in the voluntary program by 2025.

To date, 20 per cent of HP’s partners have signed the ‘HP Amplify Impact Pledge,’ exceeding the target of 10 per cent for the first year of the program.

The program is split into two levels: Changemaker and Catalyst. The Changemaker tier is for partners building out their sustainability plans and sees HP working with partners to implement at least two sustainability initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Catalyst tier is aimed at those that are comparatively more advanced in sustainability practices, with personalised sustainability assessments on offer for partners to identify technical aspects and requirements around such initiatives.



Partners need to report sale opportunities influenced by sustainability for measurement by the vendor.

Catalyst members that take the so-called HP Amplify Impact Pledge participate in a sustainability assessment and report sales opportunities. Catalyst partners also have access to global resources through the HP Amplify Impact Initiatives Hub and have the chance to be recognised via an annual awards program.

New countries added to this track include Indonesia and Malaysia, along with Japan, Papua New Guinea, Korea and New Zealand.

The initial rollout of the Catalyst track within the broader program encompassed 19 countries, including Singapore, the Philippines, India, Australia and the US.

The Changemaker track, meanwhile, is available in just seven countries at present, including Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa and select partners in the US.

“We all have a shared stake in safeguarding our planet and having a positive effect on the communities we serve,” said Kobi Elbaz, general manager of HP’s global channel organisation. “By partnering with our vast global channel ecosystem, we can more effectively scale our goals in forging a path towards a better future for all.”

HP, along with Salesforce and VMware, was named as one of the three most sustainability-driven vendors, according to a report by analyst firm Canalys, which pointed to the HP Amplify Impact partner program as major contributor to the vendor's status on the sustainability front.