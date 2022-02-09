Zscaler drives zero trust agenda in ASEAN with Westcon-Comstor

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Zscaler has appointed Westcon-Comstor as distributor in ASEAN as the cloud security vendor increases focus on zero trust via the channel.

Building on an existing global agreement, the agreement spans the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, effective immediately.

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment by Westcon-Comstor to add Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange to its expanding portfolio of cyber security solutions across Southeast Asia, designed to help partners “unlock recurring revenue” potential in the process.

“Zscaler has established itself as a market leader in the cloud security space with its zero trust approach,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor. “This is the right product at the right time, particularly in the current climate, where cyber security is considered mission critical.

“I believe this partnership will allow us to offer another leading cyber security solution to our vast and established enterprise channel network across ASEAN.”

The solution is built to enable “fast and secure” connections capable of allowing enterprise customers to work from anywhere using the internet as the corporate network, underpinned by context-based identity and policy enforcement.

Built on a SASE framework, the vendor’s proxy-based architecture aims to deliver enhanced user experience, security and data protection.

“As we look to expand our offering in ASEAN region, Westcon-Comstor became an obvious partner for us,” added Arun Dharmalingam, vice president of Alliances across EMEA and APJ at Zscaler. “With Westcon-Comstor’s deep knowledge of the customer and partner landscape, we see a tremendous opportunity to drive zero trust adoption across the ASEAN region.”

The agreement comes less than two months after Zscaler promoted Foad Farrokhnia -- previously channel leader of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) -- to lead the company's partner business across the region.

As reported by Channel Asia, in his new role of senior director of channels and alliances for APJ, Farrokhnia will move from Melbourne to Singapore and will be responsible for developing the vendor’s channel approach in the region, as well as cultivating relationships between Zscaler and its partners.