NUS embraces 5G and IoT, enhances smart campus with StarHub

Credit: NUS / StarHub

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has joined forces with StarHub to embrace the potential of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) amid plans to enhance smart campus innovation.



Motivated by a desire to create a “smart, safe and sustainable” campus, the alliance will centre around the exchange of knowledge between both parties to “identify gaps and co-develop” solutions in smart campus facilities management.

Following ‘live’ trials over a two-year period, the partnership has already hit the ground running with the deployment of StarHub 5G Standalone (SA) services and Singapore’s first 100 per cent solar-powered campus WiFi by StarHub 5G within NUS.

“As a hub for work, study and play, the NUS campus is a prime living laboratory for us to reimagine digital and green applications, for a smarter, more sustainable future,” said Charlie Chan, chief of Enterprise Business Group at StarHub. “5G has come at a time when operational efficiency and climate change matters are fast becoming priorities for businesses, campuses, and government entities.”

According to Chan, StarHub is becoming a “partner of choice” in the delivery of digitalisation, automation, robotics, data analytics and secure managed services offerings, underpinned by 5G IoT platform capabilities.

“Partnering NUS, we are capitalising on 5G to build a smart sensor network and generate new insights, for more agile decision-making and greater workforce productivity,” Chan outlined. “The solutions we create will drive business success for organisations, as they transform their processes, operations and infrastructure for their stakeholders in this digital-first world.”

Supported by enhanced infrastructure, StarHub and NUS are also working on a variety of 5G and IoT applications that will further improve the management of outdoor campus facilities operations.

Specifically, use cases include building facade inspection, housekeeping and landscape management, waste management, security management, and augmented / virtual reality applications, using the campus as an "immersive classroom" for sustainability education.

Enabled by StarHub’s 5G IoT platform service, the joint exploration is designed to bolster the University’s ability to manage campus facilities more efficiently, drawing from ‘live’ data which can be consolidated from a network of sensors irrespective of "number, type or brand".

“We are excited to partner StarHub on 5G, which is set to boost connectivity on campus and transform our University through technology,” added Tan Shui-Min, chief information technology officer at NUS. “We have piloted a first-in-class outdoor WiFi powered by 5G to complement our indoor campus wireless network, engendering a seamless and reliable connectivity experience for staff and students.

“Sharpening our competitiveness in education, research and innovation, this collaboration has brought us closer to our vision of being a borderless university, where learning and working can take place anywhere, anytime and through any device.”

StarHub and NUS also intend to set up a pop-up showcase in the first half of 2022, for faculty, partners and students to experience the enhancements to campus life brought about by the joint work on 5G.

“The high-speed connectivity and real-time communications that 5G provides will allow us to redesign our facilities management workflow, enhancing productivity, efficiency and safety, as well as provide targeted responses tailored to different situations,” stated Koh Yan Leng, vice president of Campus Infrastructure at NUS.

“The 5G IoT services, coupled with industry-relevant solutions developed in partnership with StarHub, will allow NUS to build new capabilities in smart facilities management, bringing us closer to our goal of being a Smart, Safe and Sustainable campus whilst supporting the industry transformation of the built environment sector.”