NTT appoints Nick Teo as new Singapore leader

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT has appointed Nick Teo as general manager of Singapore as the global system integrator (GSI) kick-starts efforts to accelerate digital transformation projects across the city-state.

Effective 19 January, Teo joins the business from TigerGraph having most recently held the role of managing director across ASEAN, with responsibility for country business in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

At TigerGraph, Teo “successfully developed business and execution plans” to penetrate ASEAN markets, building four times the pipeline during the past six months alongside closing several strategic accounts.

Drawing on more than 26 years of industry experience, Teo has held leadership positions across different layers of the local ecosystem, spanning telco, infrastructure, applications and analytics. Previous roles include Verizon Business, Datacraft -- acquired by Dimension Data -- Teradata and Hitachi among others.

“Nick will be playing a prominent role in providing strategic leadership to the sales teams in Singapore to execute and achieve the ambitious goals of NTT and uphold our service excellence,” said Png Kim-Meng, CEO of ASEAN at NTT.

“His expertise will be extremely valuable to NTT’s growth and transformational strategy, as we continue to engage and deepen our business relationships with our valued clients and partners. We look forward to another exciting year of helping our clients achieve your digital transformation goals as well as meaningful collaborations with our trusted partners.”

Beyond Singapore, NTT is considering a further expansion of its data centre presence in Bangkok (Thailand) Southern Vietnam; and Osaka Metropolitan area, Japan, prompted by strong demand from customers in those areas.

The GSI already operates data centres across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia, including a major presence in India. The company's global interconnected data centre infrastructure claims cross regional data centre networks through key markets such as London, Singapore, Tokyo and Virginia in North America.

NTT’s data centre expansion plans are largely a continuation of its ongoing infrastructure developments in places such as Oregon and California in the United States, Amsterdam and Munich in Europe and, in Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

As reported by Channel Asia, the company claimed it was on track to make good on its efforts to boost its global data centre footprint by 20 per cent.