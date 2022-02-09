RSA Conference cancelled in APJ as COVID-19 concerns remain

Credit: Michael Tan

The Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) edition of RSA Conference in 2022 has been cancelled as the impact of COVID-19 continues to disrupt events across the region.

Marking the second consecutive year of cancellation in APJ -- following an original decision to postpone the event in 2021 until this year -- attendees are now encouraged to switch focus and attend the global flagship security conference in San Francisco, running from 6-9 June.

“During the current COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our attendees,” a conference statement read. “Therefore, based on the pandemic’s fluid nature and global uncertainty, we are announcing that RSAC 2022 APJ will not take place this year.”

Billed as one of the market’s leading cyber security conferences and expositions, RSA Conference last ran in APJ as a virtual event in July 2020, following an in-person gathering the year previous in Singapore.

In 2019, the three-day conference housed 16 keynote speakers and panelists, more than 110 speakers across 107 sessions, 75 sponsors and exhibitors, in addition to 31 regional association partners. Now, all attention is on The Moscone Center in San Francisco in four months time.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority,” said Linda Gray Martin, vice president of RSA Conference, when announcing the date change in December. “With the surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the US and around the world, we believe the best decision we can make is to delay the event until later in the year when we can bring the industry safely together in-person.”