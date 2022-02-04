Indosat Ooredoo targets managed SD-WAN growth with Cisco

Launch follows deepening of 5G ties between both parties in November.

Credit: Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has joined forces with Cisco to deliver managed SD-WAN solutions in a bid to capture increased market share across Indonesia, targeting enhanced connectivity at enterprise-level and beyond.

Designed to help organisations connect and access on-premises or any cloud-based business applications, the alliance follows a deepening of 5G ties in November 2021.

“The hyper-connected, hybrid work world we live in now relies on connectivity more than ever,” said Bayu Hanantasena, chief business officer of Indosat Ooredoo. “Businesses face the challenging task of connecting users with various devices from different locations in a multi-cloud environment.

“By delivering managed SD-WAN solutions, we are committed to providing seamless cloud-first connectivity architecture to our enterprise customers to improve their user experience empowered by an intelligent and automated network.”

At the heart of the offering is a commitment to allowing customers to maximise managed SD-WAN to “simplify” network operations through a centralised network management system, supported by integrated security capabilities.

Shaped by a cloud-first architecture, managed SD-WAN aims to connect data centres, branches, campuses and colocation facilities to sharpen network “speed, security, and efficiency”, fuelled by Indosat Ooredoo connectivity nationwide.

“As part of our digital transformation journey, we are delighted to partner with Cisco in bringing new innovative services to more people and businesses to support their increasingly agile and hybrid environment,” Hanantasena added. “It is also aligned with Indosat Ooredoo’s mission to deliver world-class digital experience, connecting and empowering every Indonesian.”

In becoming a direct partner of Cisco in Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo is also extending the offering beyond enterprise customers, targeting retailers and organisations “of all sizes”.

“As the Indonesian economy continues to digitalise and connectivity becomes critical, traditional network and security frameworks can no longer keep pace with the new way of doing business,” noted Sanjay Kaul, president of Service Provider across APJ at Cisco. “There has never been a more critical time to deliver something radically different, unique, and flexible, such as Cisco SD-WAN, to help businesses ensure operational efficiency.

“Indosat Ooredoo and Cisco are committed to delivering best-in-class technology and services that bridge the digital divide in urban and rural areas to enable an inclusive future for all.”

As reported by Channel Asia, the Indonesian business deepened its partnership with Cisco to help strengthen its mobile and fibre network to support more commercial launches of 5G and high-speed connectivity services.

Specifically, both parties intend to collaborate on the development of next-generation connectivity solutions for businesses in Indonesia.