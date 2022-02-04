Singtel sharpens 5G play in first for Microsoft Azure in Singapore

Offering will be publicly available in the second half of 2022 in Singapore.

Bill Chang (Singtel) Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Singtel has unveiled plans to launch the first Microsoft Azure Edge Zones in Asia, integrated with the provider’s 5G network to deliver multi-access edge compute (MEC) across the enterprise.

Built to combine the “speed, hyper-connectivity and high bandwidth” of Singtel’s 5G network with Microsoft Azure services, the offering is designed to enable developers to deploy and manage applications that require high throughput and low latency.

This is in addition to enhancing business capabilities in areas such as metaverse-based real-time simulations, alongside live video analytics in a multi-tenant environment.

With customers able to leverage existing Azure subscriptions, the solution will be publicly available in the second half of 2022 for Azure customers in Singapore via the Azure portal.

“This collaboration is a key milestone for edge computing in Asia,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Group Enterprise at Singtel. “We’re always looking for ways to support enterprises in leveraging the potential of 5G for digital transformation to drive innovation for the benefit of consumers, business users and entire industries.”

According to Chang -- inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame in 2020 -- organisations will be able to “rapidly develop, test and deploy” 5G applications such as autonomous guided vehicles, drones, robotics and virtual, augmented or mixed reality, at the edge of Singtel’s 5G network.

In Singapore, Government agencies and enterprise customers continue to build business applications and operations on Microsoft Azure, allowing opportunity to now leverage 5G and MEC through Singtel.

“This solution enables enterprises to streamline the integration of 5G and MEC into business operations, facilitate the development of new solutions, and scale and transform their business,” Chang added.

As well as running low-latency applications at the edge using Singtel’s 5G network, the solution is also targeting key sectors such as public safety, urban planning, healthcare, banking, civil service, transportation and logistics.

“With Azure for Operators, Singtel empowers its customers to unlock business value at the network edge,” said Dr. Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “The integration of Azure compute services with Singtel’s 5G network will enable enterprises and developers to provide low-latency applications across industries such as public sector and healthcare.”