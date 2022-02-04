Lacework launches tiered partner program

Andrew Byron (Lacework) Credit: Lacework

US-founded cloud security vendor Lacework has launched its first tiered partner program as it continues its global expansion, which will include Asia Pacific.

According to Lacework, the as yet unnamed tiers will offer partners varying levels of marketing development funds, training and technical content, as well as access to account managers.

Replacing Lacework's Accelerate Partner Program, the new scheme claims to offer dedicated technical enablement, joint marketing resources and a go-to-market framework.

Lacework said it has also established a Partner Advisory Board "to help ensure the company is meeting the strategic needs of its partners".

The vendor also claimed that the "flexible" program lets partners "choose the investment that works for their business and grow with Lacework over time".

Lacework recently raised US$1.3 billion in capital enabling it to continue its global expansion.

Globally, it now has a pool of channel partners in the US and also Australia and New Zealand. It also has alliances with the likes of Snowflake, New Relic, Tines, and Atlassian; global technology service providers like Wipro; and cloud service providers AWS, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat and Google.



“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem today because we know that Lacework cannot realise its full potential as the next great security company without the support of outstanding and diverse channel and technology partners,” said Andrew Byron, president, Lacework.

“The Lacework Partner Program was painstakingly designed to give these vital partners all the tools they need to be successful so together we can deliver customers the only data-driven cloud security platform designed specifically for the cloud.”

