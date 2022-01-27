Aladin Bank ignites innovation agenda, supported by Google Cloud and PointStar

Supported by value-added reseller PointStar, Jakarta-based business is rolling out compute, storage and network services hosted in Google Cloud’s Jakarta cloud region.

Megawaty Khie (Google Cloud) and Budi Kusmiantoro (Aladin Bank) Credit: Google Cloud

Bank Aladin has moved ahead with plans to create “innovative breakthroughs” in Sharia financial services following the deployment of Google Cloud technologies in Indonesia.



Building on local infrastructure is designed to allow Aladin Bank to meet local regulatory and compliance requirements, alongside "accelerating innovation closer to home".

Building on local infrastructure is designed to allow Aladin Bank to meet local regulatory and compliance requirements, alongside “accelerating innovation closer to home”.

“We are excited to collaborate with Google Cloud for our long-term success, covering areas like cloud services, scalable infrastructure, data analytics, and machine learning,” said Budi Kusmiantoro, CTO of Aladin Bank.

“Our in-house team is receiving strong support and training from Google Cloud’s engineers in Southeast Asia, who will help up-skill our local talent in Indonesia. Our technology team can be much more confident now because Google Cloud’s expertise is just a chat away whenever we need one.”

At the heart of the alliance is a commitment from Aladin Bank to deliver “ground-breaking” Sharia-based digital banking services, chiefly by launching technology-led products and features tailored to the Indonesian market.

“This strategic collaboration with Google Cloud will provide scalable and efficient infrastructure for Aladin Bank and enable us to further our mission to create new banking experiences for the community, to foster financial inclusion based on Sharia principles,” added Dyota Marsudi, president director of Aladin Bank. “We value Google as our partner in the Indonesian digital banking industry.”

In addition, and powered by Google Cloud technologies, Aladin Bank also aims to establish a “strong technology architecture and vibrant ecosystem” that will be critical to the digital bank’s long-term success in the market.

“The digital banking industry in Indonesia is growing, and we are investing in local infrastructure and the developer ecosystem to power the success of our valued customers like Aladin Bank,” said Megawaty Khie, Country Director, Indonesia, Google Cloud.

“As a new digital banking player in Indonesia, Aladin Bank is well-positioned to bring forth innovative solutions to benefit organizations of all sizes, particularly SMEs that are so important to Indonesia’s economy, and we are delighted to partner with them on their journey.”