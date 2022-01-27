Wipro targets growth with new leader in Southeast Asia

Badrinath Srinivasan (Wipro) Credit: Wipro

Wipro has appointed Badrinath Srinivasan as new managing director of Southeast Asia, tasked with driving business growth and revenue expansion across the region.

Effective immediately, Singapore-based Srinivasan joins the business from Infosys having previously spearheaded the financial services and insurance verticals at the industry competitor.

In his new role, responsibilities also extend to strengthening customer and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building, alongside focusing on large deals and “strategic transformational engagements”. Southeast Asia represents one of six focus regions that comprise of Wipro’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit.

“Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus region for Wipro over the years and, even more so now, with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation,” said N.S. Bala, CEO of APMEA at Wipro.

“I’m excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region.”

Drawing on almost 20 years of industry experience, Srinivasan has held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets, spearheading initiatives such as driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems.

“It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organisation that I truly admire for its culture and values,” Srinivasan added.

“Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernisation and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro's regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities.”

Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals. The global system integrator (GSI) also has presence in the region through acquired entities Capco, Designit, and Topcoder.