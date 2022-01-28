Puppet to kick off competency-based partner program next month

Rachel Lew (Puppet) Credit: Puppet

Infrastructure automation software vendor Puppet is set to launch an updated partner program next month, with a shift towards a competency-based model.



The new program, which is to launch in February, will be split into Authorised Resellers and Solution Providers, with the dividing factor being whether a company passes a Puppet Service Delivery certification.

This is opposed to its current tier-based model, which contained the levels of Corporate, Gold, Platinum and Service Delivery, with progression based on various qualifying criteria and revenue thresholds.

At the Authorised Reseller level, partners that do not hold any specific competencies will be entitled to “a variety of partner program benefits, such as deal registration, marketing discretionary funds (MDF) and incumbency,” according to the vendor.

Following the change to the new model, the majority of Puppet’s partners will be in this category.

Meanwhile, the Solution Providers tier, which the vendor said would be its highest tier, “will be empowered to provide services on Puppet's behalf,” the company claimed. Available at this tier is access to all Puppet-related training materials at no cost.

In addition, Puppet is also altering its pricing structure and claimed it is “making it easier” for resellers to onboard and maintain an active status year-on-year.

“In the Asia Pacific region, we are seeing a huge rise in interest around Puppet as our infrastructure automation technology plays a larger role in ensuring compliance and security of companies' hybrid infrastructure -- these are major government and boardroom topics alike,” said Rachel Lew, senior director of Asia Pacific at Puppet.



“We have a huge opportunity to get more channel partners for Puppet to help us accelerate our growth opportunity in the regions, both in our current market strongholds like Australia and Singapore and growing regional markets like Malaysia and Thailand.

“This motion and innovation allow us to manage and build major revenue in the region.”