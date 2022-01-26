StarHub solidifies security offering with Ensign, Palo Alto and Veeam

Under the banner of StarHub CyberSecure Business Solution, the managed service aims to provide cyber defence solutions for enterprise organisations.

Charlie Chan (StarHub) Credit: StarHub

StarHub has rolled out a “one-stop” cyber security solution designed for the enterprise and powered by the technologies of Ensign InfoSecurity, Palo Alto Networks and Veeam.

Coming in direct response to the “intensifying threat” of ransomware attacks in Singapore, the offering is built to help customers “develop stronger immunity” against system breaches, unauthorised system lockdown, data exfiltration and extortion attempts.

Under the banner of StarHub CyberSecure Business Solution, the managed service aims to provide a suite of cyber defences for enterprise organisations, ranging from securing network frontlines to back-end systems. Specifically, the solution integrates crisis and incident response management, digital forensics, cloud-delivered threat detection across all systems and devices, supported by data back-up and recovery services.

“Increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks demand highly-responsive security strategies, especially so as these threats expose firms to severe financial, compliance, and reputational risks,” said Charlie Chan, chief of Enterprise Business Group at StarHub.

“The number of local ransomware cases has spiked, and as a responsible service provider, we want to offer our customers cyber security solutions that offer maximum security and yet are simple to manage.”

Powered by Prisma SASE -- built by Palo Alto Networks -- StarHub’s solution enables enterprises to establish advanced security defences into all devices, irrespective of location or connectivity. According to Chan, users are authenticated, data traffic is inspected, and threats are neutralised at the edge of the enterprise network perimeter -- in addition to leveraging enhanced back-up capabilities.

“Deep industry cooperation is critical to addressing threats successfully for customers,” he added. “Together with Ensign InfoSecurity, Palo Alto Networks, and Veeam, we are delighted to leverage our strengths and domain knowledge to help keep Singapore businesses safe and secure.”

The launch comes more than two months after StarHub acquired a 60 per cent stake in the Singapore and Malaysia businesses of JOS, in a S$15 million deal designed to accelerate regional and enterprise expansion in partnership with HKBN.

As reported by Channel Asia, terms of the deal resulted in the telecommunications giant taking majority control of both JOS Singapore and JOS Malaysia -- which was acquired by HKBN in late 2019 -- in a transaction completed at the start of 2022.

“Our Enterprise business has been achieving strong double-digit year-on-year growth, as we empower our customers’ transformation efforts with our cyber security, regional ICT and network solutions,” said Nikhil Eapen, CEO of StarHub, speaking at the time of the acquisition in November 2021.

“We intend to accelerate our Enterprise growth, by deepening our capabilities in Singapore as well as extending these enterprise digital services capabilities across the region.”

According to Eapen, the on-boarding of JOS in Singapore and Malaysia will also complement the acquisition of Malaysia-based Strateq in July 2020 -- notably the execution of the provider’s DARE+ strategy which represents the next stage of a five-year transformation project created to strengthen capabilities across the technology services stack.

The addition of both businesses is also expected to “harvest cost synergies” in fixed operating costs and supply chain operations between StarHub and JOS in Singapore, plus Strateq and JOS in Malaysia.