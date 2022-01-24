EY enhances cyber services in Singapore, secures enterprise alliance with CrowdStrike

Steve Lam (EY) Credit: EY

EY is moving ahead with plans to enhance cyber risk management capabilities via specialised managed services in Singapore, underpinned by an enterprise-grade alliance with CrowdStrike.

In combining the consulting and cyber services expertise of EY with the expanding product portfolio of CrowdStrike, the partnership is centred around a desire to help customers better “identify, prevent and respond” to cyber threats in the city-state.

The sync up is specifically focused on addressing cyber risk and threat management concerns, in addition to delivering incident response and threat intelligence offerings.

“Building up cyber resilience today requires organisations to go beyond detection and requires deep insights and visibility into these threats and risks for organisations to respond with accuracy,” said Steve Lam, leader of Cyber Security across ASEAN at EY. “The EY-CrowdStrike alliance provides clients with actionable threat intelligence, leading processes and methods, and detailed security solutions to resolve both technical and business risks.

“We are working together to jointly develop solutions that infuse our transformational consulting experience with the market leading cyber security technology platform to help businesses establish innovative and proactive cyber security defences that are so important in today’s threat landscape.”

The move also seeks to capitalise on increased customer challenges in relation to ongoing cyber skill shortages and the rising cost of operations across the enterprise -- a challenge EY is attempting to address via specialised security services.

“To address these concerns, we are continually investing in our cyber managed services to bring a tailor-made next-gen security operations and response capabilities to our clients at competitive price points,” added Krishna Balakrishnan, leader of Cyber Security Managed Services across Global and Asia Pacific at EY.

“By combining our capabilities with Crowdstrike’s cloud-based Falcon platform, we are able to better meet our client’s current and future incident detection and response recovery needs. The platform leverages advanced technologies to fully automate the detection and response to sophisticated cyber threats, which organisations can deploy at scale and with reduced labour requirements.”

The Falcon platform offers a cloud-based architecture built to be “scalable and manageable” across a range of “devices, workloads and identities”, capturing approximately one trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real-time globally.

“The agreement with EY Singapore is another step forward in what we see as a holistic approach, providing the cyber capabilities needed by our clients” said Fabio Fratucello, CTO of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at CrowdStrike.

“Working with industry-leading organisations provides a scalable breadth of expertise and tools to combat cyber threats. Where other cyber security vendors try to convince organisations that technology alone can protect their business, the reality is that technology alongside human expertise provides a more robust cyber security solution.”