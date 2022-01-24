New CEO as Flow Digital Infrastructure targets Asian growth

Amandine Wang (Flow Digital Infrastructure) Credit: Flow Digital Infrastructure

Flow Digital Infrastructure has appointed Amandine Wang as new CEO, with the Singapore-based executive tasked with driving digital market growth across Asia Pacific.

Effective immediately, Wang holds responsibility for ensuring Flow capitalises on increased demand for digital infrastructure regionally, with a specific focus on investing in and operating key physical assets of the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Specifically, this includes cloud, hyperscale and enterprise data centres as well as network and fibre assets, leveraging the capital and resources of parent company PAG Real Estate, one of Asia’s largest real estate investment platforms.

“I have every confidence Amandine will lead the successful implementation of Flow’s growth strategy as we move full speed ahead to build out our platform and meet customer demands,” said Kris Kumar, chairman of Flow.

“Amandine’s experience and capabilities will add enormous value to our platform, supporting our goal to become a key player in an industry that will power and shape the future of our lives and economies for years to come.”

With over 20 years experience spanning digital infrastructure and real estate private equity spaces, Wang previously led regional acquisitions and investments at Digital Realty Trust, in addition to senior roles across international institutions in digital infrastructure and real estate private equity, with a career spanning Paris, London and Singapore.

“Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s fastest growing digital economies,” Wang added. “Despite this, the digital infrastructure space in the region remains fragmented and heterogenous, presenting challenges for customers seeking consistently high-quality digital infrastructure.

“This presents us with significant opportunities to meet the ever-growing demands for robust and efficient digital infrastructure.”

Since the launch of Flow in late 2021, the platform has appointed Ryosuke Yoshioka as chief commercial officer, Trevor Parsons as head of Design Solutions and Henry Liao as director of Investment -- all three hold extensive experience in infrastructure site selection, data centre design, engineering, operations, and commercial negotiations across Asia Pacific.

“Flow’s proposition is to enable digital economies by strategically investing in physical assets of the digital infrastructure ecosystem, and by providing a seamless, consistent customer offering across the region,” Wang said. “I am thrilled to lead Flow and work alongside a team that brings together best-in-class financial, technological, and operational expertise.”