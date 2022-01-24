Anomali builds out ASEAN threat intelligence presence with ACA Pacific

Credit: Dreamstime

Anomali has signed a distribution agreement with ACA Pacific to ramp up cyber security reach via the channel across the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Terms of the deal will see ACA Pacific gain access to an intelligence portfolio which spans threat management platform ThreatStream, a natural language processing (NLP) extension in the form of Lens and Match, an extended detection and response solution.

According to Stree Naidu -- senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Anomali -- the alliance will deliver “close synergies” for both parties in response to increased demand for cyber security expertise delivered via the local partner ecosystem.

“Anomali’s security offering strengthens ACA Pacific’s cyber security portfolio, while their IT marketing and value-added distributor strength will be ideal for reaching out to our target markets,” Naidu said.

“As we continue to aggressively pursue channel opportunities like these in the region, we will provide our partners with valuable benefits, incentives, and support needed to reach markets that are demanding new levels of efficient and effective security products and services.”

The addition of Anomali strengthens an expanding portfolio for ACA Pacific in Southeast Asia, with a product suite including network security, unified communications and cyber security, alongside artificial intelligence, 3D design and virtual and augmented reality.

“We are committed to providing our partners and customers the support they would expect when using the industry leading solutions Anomali provides,” added Craig Gledhill, CEO of ACA Pacific.

Spending on security solutions and services across Asia Pacific increased 14 per cent year-on-year in 2021, with the regional market expected to reach US$39 billion in investment by 2025.

According to IDC findings, the key drivers which have impacted the security market at the height of the pandemic include accelerated digitalisation, cloud migration, security transformation and increased cyber attacks.

Of note to the channel, services remained the largest technology group with more than 45 per cent of the market share during the past 12 months, specifically managed security services and consulting services which accounts for over 50 per cent of total security services spending.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will further increase the multitude of security challenges,” noted Sharad Kotagi, market analyst at IDC. “Organisations are rethinking the resiliency strategy, including cloud adoption, digitalisation of business models, and workforce. Thus, investments in digital trust programs (security, privacy, and compliance technologies) will be one of the top priorities of organisations in the region.”