Armed with Cisco Meraki, Maxis ramps up Ranhill’s voice and cloud connectivity

Paul McManus (Maxis) Credit: Maxis

Ranhill SAJ (Ranhill) has selected Maxis as voice and cloud connectivity provider in Malaysia as the integrated water supply company kick-starts digital transformation plans, underpinned by Cisco Meraki solutions and services.



The partnership will see Maxis support efforts to enhance operational efficiency and customer service excellence, leveraging a portfolio of converged solution offerings centred around SD-WAN and next-generation enterprise networks.

Specifically, the project is designed to connect 77 of Ranhill’s sites across Johor including company headquarters and water treatment plants via the telecommunications provider’s SD-WAN offerings, supported by higher bandwidth to improve workforce management capabilities with modernised applications.

The aim is to provide the business will real-time visibility of data to support decision-making efforts while increasing productivity and efficiency levels of approximately 2000 employees.

“Through our unique capabilities and experience, we are able to offer Ranhill a fully managed service portfolio from on-boarding right up to 24/7 support with greater cost effectiveness and flexibility,” said Paul McManus, chief enterprise business officer at Maxis.

“As their partner, we want to ensure that their connectivity needs are met so that they can operate efficiently and have the peace of mind of being well prepared for their digital transformation journey and to ‘always be ahead’ in a changing world.”

Maxis’ managed SD-WAN services runs on Cisco Meraki technology and enables the simplification of operational tasks such as configuration, management and maintenance. As part of the contract, Ranhill will also have access to built-in security in SD-WAN to provide "end-to-end" secure communications and implementation of security policies across the network.

“Connectivity has always been important but even more so today, as more customers are using multi-cloud environments, and this continues to increase,” added Vicki Batka, vice president of Partner Sales across Asia Pacific, Japan and China at Cisco. “Together with Maxis, Cisco is proud to be providing Ranhill with secure and optimised access to business-critical resources.

“This partnership speaks volumes on how we are able to come together to deliver a solution to Ranhill that will allow secure and optimal access to workloads. Through this collaboration, customers can securely connect to the cloud with the signature simplicity they have come to expect from Cisco Meraki.”

In addition to fixed and wireless connectivity responsibilities, Maxis is addressing voice communication at Ranhill with a particular focus on delivering high quality voice services on rural sites.

Looking ahead, both parties are also exploring collaboration in the future for initiatives related to Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services and cyber security -- this will form part of Ranhill’s next phase of digitalisation.

“Selecting Maxis as our service provider and partner is an integral step to realising our vision of becoming a world-class water utility company,” said Nor Ifuan Md Nor, CEO of Ranhill.

“By connecting all our sites with the latest technology from Maxis, we will be better equipped to support the people of Johor through efficient management of quality water supply. We now have the necessary infrastructure and platform to unlock the benefits of digitalisation as part of our on-going effort to further enhance customer experience.”