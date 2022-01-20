Checkmarx strengthens regional security presence with Westcon-Comstor

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Checkmarx has rolled out application security platform capabilities via the partner ecosystem across Asia Pacific following a distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor, amid plans to capitalise on increased DevOps market adoption.

Terms of the agreement will see Westcon-Comstor gain access to a solution suite spanning six ASEAN markets plus Australia and China, targeting users remediating vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle process.

“Today’s organisations are rapidly realising the risk of security breaches due to vulnerable applications and are turning to application security testing solutions to help them reduce and remediate risk from software vulnerabilities,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor.

“We are proud to be representing Checkmarx and supporting their mission of unifying security and DevOps to reduce businesses’ software exposure to security breaches and bringing this solution to our network of resellers across the region.”

Specific to the channel, Checkmarx aims to enable valued-added resellers and systems integrators to offer end-users enhanced software security solutions as part of the wider software development process, integrating automated software security technologies into DevOps.

The platform comprises of static application security testing (SAST), application security testing (IAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) solutions, alongside developer application security awareness and training programs.

“We needed a security-savvy partner for our go-to-market efforts across Asia and we found Westcon to be the perfect fit,” added Hari Bhullar, vice president of Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Checkmarx. “Through this partnership we’ll be able to leverage Westcon’s network and focused resources to better serve the needs of our partners and customers.”

The partnership follows news that Aruba recently signed a distribution agreement with Westcon to drive networking market growth via the channel across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

As reported by Channel Asia, terms of the deal will see Westcon gain access to the vendor’s full suite of next-generation enterprise networking solutions, in addition to continuing distributing SD-WAN offerings by Silver Peak -- acquired by Aruba in July 2020 -- across “major Asian markets”. Meanwhile in Taiwan, Westcon will also distribute Aruba Clearpass alongside Silver Peak products.