Rackspace taps into regional ties with Just Analytics acquisition

Just Analytics' proprietary data platform, Guzzle, is listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Members of the Just Analytics leadership team. Credit: Just Analytics

Rackspace Technology is set to bolster its regional ties with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) after striking a deal to acquire Singapore-based software vendor Just Analytics.



Founded in 2011, Just Analytics specialises in providing cloud-based business intelligence, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for companies across the Asia Pacific region.



Its proprietary data platform, Guzzle, is listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, It is designed to automate the movement and transformation of any volume, variety and velocity of data from a wide array of sources to data pipelines at scale for production.



Just Analytics’ AI leverages the Guzzle platform to enable the deployment of predictive capabilities solutions and business intelligence to analyse data from critical business and operational functions for business end-users.

A Microsoft Gold Partner in data analytics, Just Analytics has more than 100 employees headquartered in Singapore, with an additional employee presence in Vietnam and India.



From Rackspace Technology’s perspective, the acquisition deal not only builds upon the US-based cloud solutions vendor’s ongoing professional services push, but also provides additional access to the broader APJ market.

“The acquisition of Just Analytics ties into our growing professional services focus and brings market-leading cloud-based data, analytics and AI capabilities that are in demand from our customers and prospects,” said Kevin Jones, Rackspace Technology CEO.

“In addition, we will benefit from the company’s strong APJ regional ties, talented employee base and natural evolution up the IT services stack. These benefits will provide a clear tie between our services and important customer business metrics,” he added.



Rackspace Technology claims it will continue to keep the Just Analytics brand for the foreseeable future, given the company has built a well-known and respected brand among customers of Microsoft Azure Data Analytics in the region.



For Hemanta Banerjee, Just Analytics’ founder and chief architect, the deal will give the company the scope to further build its business with Rackspace’s backing.

“By combining our capabilities with the Rackspace Technology global presence, resources and scale, we can shift our focus to solely growing our existing business while Rackspace Technology integrates business functions to help us grow,” Banerjee said.



“Our companies share a similar culture by differentiating ourselves through fanatical customer service, extensive technical training and certifications combined with unsurpassed relationships with key partners based on our capabilities, culture and execution for customers,” he said.

As reported last year, after a series of acquisitions, an initial public offering (IPO) and a global rebrand, Rackspace Technology is finally asserting itself as a competitive player on the multi-cloud scene.

Having released its Rackspace Elastic Engineering framework early last year, the vendor, once known primarily for managed cloud computing, has now staked its claim on the rising professional services market, offering advisory and consulting to system provisioning and management.

The move marks Rackspace’s foray into supporting customers’ cloud-native projects using the Rackspace Elastic Engineering’s pod framework.

According to industry analyst firm Technology Business Research (TBR), the pivot stems from before Rackspace’s IPO in 2020, whereby the company underwent a major strategic realignment, shifting from its traditional but capital-intensive data-hosting model to build up its cloud professional services.

