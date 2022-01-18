TD Synnex adds Megaport to portfolio

Megaport has inked a new distribution partnership with TD Synnex to take its private Software Defined Network (SDN) platform to partners.

The platform, delivered via network-as-a-service (NaaS), provides connectivity to cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, with TD Synnex vice president of new vendor acquisition Cheryl Neal claiming the service can accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The distributor highlighted some of the benefits of Megaport’s NaaS, including improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency and reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps (in comparison to internet rates).

Other benefits consist of point and click network provisioning between branch locations, cloud providers and IT services without hardware requirements as well as real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

It also offers secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, more than 700 enabled data centres and more than 230 cloud interconnect points.

“Bringing Megaport’s NaaS platform into the TD Synnex portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity to cloud service providers,” Megaport CRO Rodney Foreman said.

“TD Synnex’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them an ideal partner to expand our channel relationships.”

Megaport has been stepping up its distribution relationships lately. In November, it added Arrow into the fold as it launched its new partner portal ArrowSphere.

Last year, Megaport launched a new partner program in an effort to “reduce friction in the partner sales process” with the new scheme focused on easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers (MSPs).

Meanwhile, It has been almost one year since Tech Data entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Synnex Corporation in a US$7.2 billion deal, creating a distribution powerhouse involving two titans of the supply chain.

The new-look supply chain giant was said at the time to house approximately $57 billion in estimated annual revenues and more than 22,000 employees amid plans to provide customers and vendors with "expansive reach" across products, services and geographies.