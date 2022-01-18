IBM drives Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ SAP implementation

The implementation followed the car manufacturer’s migration out of IBM’s AS/400 platform.

IBM has implemented a vehicle management system on SAP S/4HANA for Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) as part of the auto maker's ongoing digital transformation strategy.



"The deployment of SAP S/4HANA has provided us a comprehensive roadmap to enhance and evolve our operations as we continue to digitise our processes to support the expansion of vehicle sales and plans to export to other markets," said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara.



"It has set the stage for us to accelerate our digital transformation journey to enhance client experience with our brand, acquire new customers and drive greater collaboration with the ecosystem and beyond for future growth,” he said.



The implementation of the system on SAP S/4HANA, the German vendor’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution for large enterprises, was undertaken by IBM Consulting and followed the car manufacturer’s migration out of IBM’s AS/400 platform.



It is understood the vehicle management system deployed by IBM consists of financial, logistics and vehicle sales operations.



The SAP S/4HANA implementation also sees MMPC take its first steps on its journey to the cloud. The modernisation of MMPC’s legacy applications from on-premises to a cloud environment is designed to help the automaker create operational efficiencies by simplifying internal processes.



"MMPC is an industry beacon in executing change management and digital transformation during the pandemic, through the best use of technology that optimises cost and improves efficiency,” said Aileen Judan-Jiao, president and country general manager of IBM Philippines.



“Transitioning to a new system during enhanced community quarantine was fraught with challenges and IBM was privileged to have the trust and confidence of MMPC that we would get the job done. And we did.



“The system migration and implementation has equipped MMPC with the ability to analyse data needed for enterprise resource planning and production to gain economies of scale,” she added.



According to IBM, the deployment has enabled MMPC to transform processes across the operation and vehicle supply chain.

The new system is also said to have provided a centralised view of business operations, giving MMPC faster access to critical business data and faster processing, with end-to-end visibility of vehicle data from production to end customer and, at the same time, helping the company remain compliant with regulatory reporting requirements.



In addition, the unified financial and management accounting capabilities of the system have also helped to reduce MMPC's manual finance operations, which can result in lower operational cost.

IBM last year teamed up with global distributor Tech Data as part of a joint digital transformation initiative aimed at Asia Pacifc partners.