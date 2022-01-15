AWS Storage Gateway gets Jakarta launch

More services come to the recently launched AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region.

Credit: Dreamstime

With Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region now up and running, the services becoming available from the cloud vendor’s footprint in the Indonesian capital are coming thick and fast.



The latest service to be launched in the region is the AWS Storage Gateway offering, which has been made available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region just days after AWS Fargate serverless compute engine was officially launched in the cloud region.

AWS Storage Gateway is a hybrid cloud storage service that provides on-premises applications access to what the cloud vendor claims amounts to virtually unlimited storage in the cloud.

According to AWS, Storage Gateway can be used for backing up and archiving data to AWS, providing on-premises file shares backed by cloud storage and providing on-premises applications low latency access to data in the cloud.



AWS Storage Gateway is available in all commercial AWS regions, AWS GovCloud (US) regions, the Amazon China (Beijing) region operated by Sinnet and the Amazon China (Ningxia) region operated by NWCD.

The cloud giant revealed it earlier this week that it had made its Fargate serverless compute engine available in its Asia Pacific (Jakarta) cloud region.

AWS Fargate is designed to let organisations deploy and manage containerised applications without having to manage any of the underlying infrastructure.

From 11 January, local Indonesian AWS users were able to run applications orchestrated by Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) using Fargate launch type in the Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region.

In December last year, the cloud vendor announced the opening of two new Direct Connect locations in the Indonesian capital.

AWS Direct Connect enables businesses to create private connections between AWS and their own data centre, office or colocation environment.



The local launch of the two new Direct Connect locations came hot on the heels of the official launch of the Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region on 14 December, 2021.

Along with the new region, the cloud giant said it also planned to invest an estimated US$5 billion (Rp71.7 trillion) in Indonesia over the next 15 years through the new infrastructure region.

