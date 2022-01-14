Micro Focus acknowledges top APJ partners for 2021

Top honours went to iCognition for A/NZ and NH2 for Southeast Asia.

Micro Focus has acknowledged the efforts of its top performing partners across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at its annual GTM Summit for the region.

The software vendor awarded the Australia-based iCognition the Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year award, while the Southeast Asia Partner of the Year award went to Malaysia’s NH2 System.

“FY21 saw iCognition achieving excellent growth in sales of Micro Focus products, across our clients in public, financial and education sectors,” said Joe Mammoliti, CEO at iCognition.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve also achieved Platinum Partner status with Micro Focus this year. We thank Micro Focus for awarding us this award and Platinum membership, which is not only acknowledgement of our premium level of Micro Focus sales and service but recognises 18 years of an excellent partnership.”

Meanwhile, the Melbourne-based Kapish Services (a Citadel Group Company) won the APJ Partner of the Year award for Business Innovation.

“This recognition is a true testament to a successful partnership between Micro Focus and Citadel,” said Ryan Harris, general manager of enterprise solutions at The Citadel Group.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Micro Focus at the technical, operational and sales levels that brings Citadel’s products to customers, providing them with the breadth and depth of solution portfolio that addresses many of their practical problems.”

During the summit, the vendor also teased upcoming changes to Micro Focus’ Partner Program, with changes expected to bring support and enablement for Micro Focus Cloud Solutions, training and certifications as well as upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

The full list of winners of Micro Focus’ 2021 APJ Partner Awards are: