Telehouse expands Southeast Asia footprint with Bangkok data centre

The new site, known as Telehouse Bangkok, is expected to be finished and launched during the second quarter of 2023.

Credit: Telehouse

UK-based colocation provider Telehouse is expanding its footprint in the Southeast Asian market, revealing plans to open a new data centre facility in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

Telehouse and its Japanese parent company KDDI are working together on the 9,000 square metre facility, which will claim power capacity of 9.5 megavolt amperes (MVA).



Telehouse Bangkok will be the company’s third location in Southeast Asia, joining its existing sites in Singapore and Vietnam, and it will be among more than 45 Telehouse data centres worldwide.



Situated in the Rama 9 business district, near the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the proposed facility will be close to local carrier network facility locations, enabling customers to optimise their networks more efficiently, the company claimed.

“Telehouse Bangkok will be the first data centre of its kind in Bangkok and will come at a time when we expect the data centre market in the country to see robust growth owing to the boom in the digital economy, supported by the Thai government’s exciting Industry 4.0 transformation plan,” said Kenichi Miyashita, Telehouse Thailand managing director.



“Telehouse Bangkok aims to provide the best environment for all the internet-related customers, such as cloud service providers, content providers, telecoms and ISPs [internet service providers], to connect with one another with minimal latency.

“Telehouse Bangkok is a sign of our commitment to help drive the digitisation of Thailand and lift the data centre standard in the region,” he added.

Telehouse claims that the new data centre will be the first in the market to offer four separate routes for fibre access and that it will also provide redundant power supply, with two substations.

As reported in September last year, Telehouse was one of a handful of colocation providers to be identified by analyst firm Synergy Research Group as featuring strongly in two or more markets within the broader Asia Pacific region.



Also in September, fellow data centre operator ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) officially opened its STT Bangkok 1 facility as a “hyperscale-ready and carrier-neutral” data centre designed to capitalise on increased colocation services demand in Thailand.

Built to global standards, STT Bangkok 1 was the first of two buildings located at STT Bangkok Data Centre Campus, housed at Hua Mak in one of Bangkok's business districts.



The seven-storey building offers a gross floor area of 30,000 square metres and delivers up to 20 megawatts of total IT load capacity to support customers' business expansion with the ability to scale to 40MW.

