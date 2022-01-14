New leader on-board in Southeast Asia as VMware takes multi-cloud aim

Paul Simos (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has appointed Paul Simos as vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea with the remit of capitalising on increased market demand for multi-cloud solutions across the region.

Simos replaces Sanjay Deshmukh who was appointed as senior regional vice president of ASEAN and India at Snowflake in September 2020, exiting VMware following more than seven years of service.

With over 20 years of experience in the enterprise technology space, Simos has expertise in executing large multi-cloud transformation deals in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), driving “exceptional growth” in the process.

Simos will transition from running enterprise operations regionally into the new role with the aim of enhancing engagement with customers and partners specific to hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, application modernisation, security, networking and digital workspace platforms.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity to lead one of VMware’s key growth regions in Asia Pacific,” Simos said. “Southeast Asia and Korea are fast growing markets and are digitising at a rapid pace. The vibrant economies and the diversity of the region has made it into a hub of innovation as the region accelerates on the path of a digital future.”

In addition, VMware has appointed Sachin Shridhar as leader for Strategic Pursuits Practice in APJ with responsibility for driving application transformation and cloud migration projects at an enterprise level.

“The increased uptake in hybrid and multi-cloud adoption is helping unlock opportunities to drive innovation and agility while advancing key strategic business enhancement initiatives in the region,” Shridhar added. “Digital transformation by modernising applications and harnessing the power of multi-cloud has become an imperative for businesses to capture long-term growth and develop resiliency in today’s digital economy.”

According to Duncan Hewett -- senior vice president and general manager of APJ at VMware -- both Simos and Shridhar are “established industry leaders” with expertise in enterprise technology and driving customer and partner engagement regionally.

“They have also made VMware a strategic advisor to our valued customers as we continue to enhance their technology roadmaps in today’s digital economy,” he said. “I am delighted to have them both as we continue to bolster our customers’ and partners’ digital transformation journeys with next-gen cloud, digital workspace, security and modern application solutions.”