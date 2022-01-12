AWS brings Fargate serverless compute engine to Jakarta region

AWS Fargate is designed to let organisations deploy and manage containerised applications without having to manage any of the underlying infrastructure.

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made its Fargate serverless compute engine available in its Asia Pacific (Jakarta) cloud region.

AWS Fargate is designed to let organisations deploy and manage containerised applications without having to manage any of the underlying infrastructure.



AWS claims the service makes it easier for users to scale applications and can help to improve security through application isolation by design.

The cloud giant also noted that customers can deploy interrupt-tolerant applications on Fargate Spot to get up to 70 per cent discount compared to Fargate prices.

Starting 11 January, local users can now run applications orchestrated by Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) using Fargate launch type in the Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region.

It should be noted that AWS Fargate support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), AWS Graviton2 Processors and Amazon ECS Windows containers is not currently available in the Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region.

In December last year, the cloud vendor announced the opening of two new Direct Connect locations in the Indonesian capital.



AWS Direct Connect enables businesses to create private connections between AWS and their own data centre, office or colocation environment.

The local launch of the two new locations came hot on the heels of the official launch of the Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region on 14 December, 2021.



Along with the new region, the cloud giant said it also planned to invest an estimated US$5 billion (Rp71.7 trillion) in Indonesia over the next 15 years through the new infrastructure region.

"I’m delighted to share that the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region is now live," AWS ASEAN managing director Conor McNamara said in a social media post at the time. "Not only are we bringing our services closer to our Indonesian customers, we’ll also be investing US$5 billion in Indonesia over the next 15 years.

"This is a part of our deep and long-term commitment in the country since setting up our local office in 2018, as we continue to support our rapidly growing customer base across Indonesia as well as help to accelerate the country’s digital economy.

"We will also continue working with the Indonesian government and other relevant agencies to invest in cloud skills enhancement initiatives, as we believe that a future-ready cloud skilled workforce can help boost the country’s economic growth," he added.



