Jon Fox crowned CrowdStrike APJ channel chief

Former Sophos APJ channel boss takes over from Geoff Swaine, who has been promoted to a global role.

Jon Fox (CrowdStrike) Credit: Maria Stefina

Jon Fox has emerged as cyber security vendor CrowdStrike's senior channel director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) following his departure from Sophos.

Fox replaces Geoff Swaine, who has since been promoted to vice president of global programs, store and tech alliances.

In his new role, Fox will be responsible for all channels and alliances in APJ, working closely with the vendor's technology partners, managed service providers, systems integrators and CrowdStrike's own channel team.

"I have worked in cyber security for the past six years and during this time have seen CrowdStrike’s fantastic rise in the industry as both a market and industry thought leader," Fox told ARN.

"I’m excited to work at a company that has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data."

Fox will now report to Mike Rogers, vice president of global alliances, and will be working closely with Andrew Littleproud, vice president of APJ.

Fox announced his departure from Sophos in December last year, after serving for five-and-a-half years leading its channel for Australia and New Zealand and then later across the APJ region.

The UK-headquartered cyber security firm first appointed Fox as channel director for A/NZ in July 2016 following his departure from the distributor Ingram Micro.

At Ingram Micro, which he first joined in 2009, Fox was responsible for the distributor’s enterprise hardware portfolio, which includes vendors such as Cisco, EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and APC.

Now at CrowdStrike, Fox said he was looking forward to working with familiar partners from his previous roles, as well as a "new set of partners which have been so successful in their CrowdStrike business".

"Ultimately, I relish the opportunity to build businesses and teams," he added. "CrowdStrike’s focus and vision for cloud-based security that lowers costs, limits data complexity, and mitigates multiple software use while stopping breaches for customers is a winning formula for success."