ExtraHop honours top regional partners

Mark Fitzmaurice (ExtraHop) Credit: Supplied

Network detection and response solutions vendor ExtraHop has honoured its top partners across region in its 2021 Partner of the Year Awards for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).



The awards were aimed at celebrating organisations that have demonstrated “vision and leadership” in positioning and deploying ExtraHop solutions in compelling ways that make their customers more secure.



The vendor’s Asia regional distributor, Westcon-Comstor, was awarded APJ Distributor of the Year, with Australia’s DXC Technology winning APJ Reseller of the Year for its competency in ExtraHop via accreditations, as well as its success in building a consulting and managed services around ExtraHop Reveal(x).



“We are delighted to win ExtraHop’s 2021 APJ Distributor of the Year Award,” said Wilson Ho, managing director of Westcon-Comstor in Asia. “ExtraHop is one of our fastest-growing vendors over the past 12 months and we expect the demand for ExtraHop Reveal(x) to grow in 2022.



“ExtraHop is a company with a winning team, a market-leading product and a strong commitment to the [channel],” he added.

Meanwhile, NTT ASEAN took home the Breakthrough Win of the Year Award for its work with a large financial customer in Singapore.



At the same time, Australia’s The Missing Link and Singtel were both awarded Rookie Partner of the Year Awards as most successful new partners to join the ExtraHop channel ecosystem.



"We are thrilled to have received a Partner Award from ExtraHop,” said Zoaib Nafar, head of security sales at The Missing Link. "Our relationship with ExtraHop has allowed us to enhance our services to clients by providing them with superior network detection and response.

“By using ExtraHop Reveal(x) as part of our security services, we can provide our clients with complete visibility and allow them to investigate any incident with confidence.”



Jakarta-based Yafet Sutanti, director at PT Stratsol Global, won Best Sales Award, while Cherie Teng, senior sales manager at Core Cloud Tech Corporation in Taiwan took home Best Rookie Sales Award.



Sydney-based John Aziz, security sales engineer at Australia-headquartered distributor Nextgen Group, took home Best Rookie Systems Engineer Award.



“We are delighted with the growth we have shared with ExtraHop over the past 12 months and the true partnership we have developed,” said Gavin Lawless, Nextgen COO. “As a true value-added distributor we always work to become an extension of the vendor and add significant strength in areas such as marketing, pre-sales, lead generation and consulting.

“One of the areas we put a lot of focus on is supporting our vendors technically and we’re thrilled that John Aziz has been recognised for the effort he has put in so that partners are getting the best pre-sales support possible. We’re looking forward to many more fruitful years together as true partners,” he added.



Mun Foong Che, vice president of Network Visibility and Security Business at Techdata Systems Sdn Bhd, based in Malaysia, received ExtraHop Ambassador for 2021.



"We are honoured to receive the award for being a leading advocate for ExtraHop,” he said. “As an authorised distributor of ExtraHop in Malaysia since 2016, we have successfully partnered with ExtraHop to help customers benefit from the ability of ExtraHop Reveal(x) to find threats in real-time, as well as its powerful investigation and forensics capabilities.

“We're excited to represent ExtraHop and recommend its solutions across Malaysia in 2022 to help address our partners' and customers' cybersecurity needs."



The Best Services Partner Award for 2021 went to Korea-based Narudata for its exceptional work during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic period.



Sam Lin, product manager at Netfos Technology Corporation in Taiwan, was also honoured with Best Systems Engineer Award.



“Our channel and ecosystem partners play such an important role in our continued growth and success in APJ, bringing both domain expertise and strong relationships with security and business leaders across the region,” said Mark Fitzmaurice, worldwide vice president of channels at ExtraHop.

“These awards celebrate the momentum and success we have built together, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers in 2022.”



The first half of the year saw ExtraHop more than double its business in the APJ region, adding new partners, including Westcon-Comstor and Vocus, eager to offer cloud-native detection and response solutions to their customers across APJ.



“2021 was an incredible year for ExtraHop in APJ,” said David Sajoto, ExtraHop vice president of sales for APJ. “We brought on new customers including NCSoft and PT Bank Rakyat, strengthened existing channel relationships, and brought on new partners that are actively helping us build the network detection and response segment in the region.



“I want to congratulate all of our partners on an amazing year, and thank our winners for their commitment to our business, and to the security of our customers,” he added.

Just days ago, ExtraHop expanded its Asia region relationship with Westcon-Comstor to the Philippines and Indonesia.

It was claimed the new agreements come as cyber threats continue to rise in ASEAN due to the pandemic and work-from-home arrangements, with Indonesia being hit particularly hard.

"As with the rise of the digital economy and rapid speed of digitisation across industries in Indonesia and the Philippines, cyber threats will not stop evolving, and neither should our efforts to fight against them,” said Aylwin Lam, ExtraHop Asia Pacific and Japan channel sales director.

“Through partnerships in Indonesia and the Philippines, we are rapidly extending our manpower and resources to help local businesses ensure the safety of their IT operations and data by continuously striving to improve our offerings,” he added.

