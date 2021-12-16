VMware’s Cin Cin Go chosen to lead IBM Indonesia

Go comes to IBM after more than four years heading up VMware in Indonesia.

Cin Cin Go (IBM) Credit: Supplied

Cin Cin Go, former VMware country manager for Indonesia, has been named as IBM Indonesia’s new president director.



“Cin Cin Go to lead IBM Indonesia and drive growth through her business acumen,” IBM said in a statement on social media. “Backed by her knowledge of diverse computing platforms spread over two decades, and strategic leadership roles across conglomerates, her expertise will empower clients to transform operations with AI [artificial intelligence].”



Go comes to IBM after more than four years heading up VMware in Indonesia, a role she took after more than two years as commercial director for Lenovo Indonesia.

Go was at the VMware Indonesia helm when, late last year, Telkomtelstra revealed it had deployed the vendor's SD-WAN solutions to more than 5000 sites across Indonesia, delivered as one managed services project nationwide.

The roll-out came eight months after the managed services provider (MSP) partnered with VMware to help enterprise customers overhaul networking capabilities to drive digital transformation agendas.

Prior to VMware, Go held senior management roles with the likes of Schneider Electric, where she was retail partner division vice president, Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as president director Indonesia at IBM,” Go said in a social media post on 15 December. “Exciting journey ahead.”



Go's recruitment comes at an interesting time for IBM, which has undergone a transformation of sorts, following the spin-off of its managed infrastructure services business unit into a new, independent company, Kyndryl, in early November.

That move saw IBM's former ASEAN general manager Susan Follis become Kyndryl's managing director in ASEAN and go-to-market growth unit executive for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa countries.

It also saw Big Blue's former Asia Pacific head of technology consulting and implementation services, Gina Wong, become managing director for Kyndryl in Singapore.



These were just two of a series of new roles for former IBM leadership across the world.

