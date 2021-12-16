Sitecore recruits ByteDance talent to lead APJ

Comes as former APJ senior vice president Mark Troselj joins Splunk as group vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Joey Lim (Sitecore) Credit: Sitecore

Digital experience platform vendor Sitecore has recruited Joey Lim, former Asia Pacific vice president of ByteDance’s Lark subsidiary, to lead its business across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).



The move comes as Sitecore’s former APJ senior vice president, Mark Troselj, joins Splunk as its new group vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



It is anticipated that Lim’s appointment as Sitecore’s new president for APJ will strengthen the vendor’s presence in the region and, as such, represents part of the company’s ambitions to grow aggressively in the wake of its US$1.2 billion funding round in January.

“Sitecore has a brilliant culture and a vast network of dedicated partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan markets and I wanted to be part of that opportunity,” Lim said. “In 2022, the pressure for enterprises to deliver seamless digital experiences, including best practice content and commerce services, will only intensify, and I am looking forward to helping our customers deliver on that opportunity.”



Based in Singapore, Lim comes to the role after more than two-and-a-half years heading up commercialisation at Lark, a ByteDance business unit, providing collaboration and communications software to enterprise customers.

In that role, Lim set up Lark’s APAC business, with a focus on ASEAN, India and Japan, and ran Lark’s marketing and demand generation, business development and channel operations.

Prior to Lark, Lim was sales director for ASEAN at cloud computing provider ServiceNow from 2014 to 2019. She has also spent more than five years at Salesforce in various roles.

In her new position, Lim will lead Sitecore’s fast-growing teams across the region and will be responsible for driving the overall sales strategy and growth for the vendor in the region. The new gig sees her report to Sitecore’s global chief revenue officer, Monte Wilson.

“Joey has a tremendous track record in building successful software businesses in the region and we are delighted to have secured her skills to lead Sitecore in our APJ region,” said Wilson. “We were looking for an outstanding individual to take Sitecore to the next level and we know that Joey’s experience in building teams and delivering on ambitious goals will benefit our teams and clients.”

Earlier this year, Sitecore moved to strengthen its presence in the local region with the appointment of Saurabh Pandit as its Asia area vice president, overseeing the company’s operations in India, Southeast Asia and the greater China region.

Also based in Singapore, Pandit was appointed to the role in May, according to his LinkedIn profile, coming to Sitecore from customer engagement platform operator Resulticks, where he was regional director for the Japan and Asia Pacific region.

