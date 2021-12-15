ExtraHop expands Westcon-Comstor partnership to Indonesia, Philippines

Wilson Ho (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

After signing a distribution agreement earlier this year with Westcon-Comstor in key Asian markets, ExtraHop has expanded its relationship with the distributor to the Philippines and Indonesia.



It was revealed in March that Westcon-Comstor had signed a distribution agreement with the network detection and response solutions vendor, the deal covering Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.



It was claimed at the time that the deal worked to enhance Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security offering to companies in the region as the business landscape grappled with an ongoing increase in cyber attack activity.

Now, the expanded agreement sees Westcon-Comstor bring ExtraHop’s threat detection, investigation and response capabilities to partners in Indonesia and the Philippines.



Moreover, IT infrastructure solution partner Virtus Technology Indonesia (VTI) has joined the ExtraHop reseller community, adding network detection and response (NDR) to its cyber security portfolio.

The vendor claims the new agreements come as cyber threats continue to rise in ASEAN due to the pandemic and work-from-home arrangements, with Indonesia being hit particularly hard.



"As with the rise of the digital economy and rapid speed of digitisation across industries in Indonesia and the Philippines, cyber threats will not stop evolving, and neither should our efforts to fight against them,” said Aylwin Lam, ExtraHop Asia Pacific and Japan channel sales director.

“Through partnerships in Indonesia and the Philippines, we are rapidly extending our manpower and resources to help local businesses ensure the safety of their IT operations and data by continuously striving to improve our offerings,” he added.



It is claimed the vendor is currently expanding rapidly in ASEAN, thanks to partnerships with organisations like Westcon-Comstor and VTI, helping to meet the growing demand for NDR in the market.



Wilson Ho, Westcom-Comstor Asia managing director, can attest to the vendor’s regional growth.

"ExtraHop is a leading cyber security company uniquely positioned to help organisations detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats now impacting so many businesses across ASEAN,” Ho said. “They are also one of our fastest-growing partners in 2021 and we are excited to be given the opportunity to expand the partnership with ExtraHop to another two countries in Southeast Asia, namely Indonesia and the Philippines.

“This will bring about closer collaboration and engagement and allow us to bring ExtraHop's market-leading NDR solution to more partners and customers in this region,” he added.

