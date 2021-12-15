AWS brings two Direct Connect locations to Jakarta

The AWS Direct Connect Management Console and related documentation for Direct Connect have been localised to support the Bahasa language for Indonesia customers.

Credit: AWS

With Amazon Web Services (AWS) officially launching its new Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region on 14 December, the cloud vendor has announced the opening of two new Direct Connect locations in the Indonesian capital.



AWS Direct Connect enables businesses to create private connections between AWS and their own data centre, office or colocation environment.

It is claimed that these private connections can reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet.



With the new Direct Connect locations in Jakarta, AWS customers in Indonesia can now establish dedicated network connections from their Indonesian premises to AWS to gain high-performance, secure access to other AWS Regions – with the exception of Regions in China.

With the announcement of the new Direct Connect locations in Indonesia, the AWS Direct Connect Management Console and related documentation for Direct Connect have been localised to support the Bahasa language for Indonesia customers.



AWS customers in Indonesia can get dedicated 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps connections or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner for hosted connections with bandwidth varying from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps, the cloud giant noted.

AWS flagged plans in 2019 to establish a cloud region in Indonesia, at the time suggesting the new region would be open by early 2022.

With the official launch yesterday, the cloud giant also revealed its intention to invest an estimated US$5 billion (Rp71.7 trillion) in Indonesia over the next 15 years through the new infrastructure region.

"I’m delighted to share that the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region is now live," said AWS ASEAN managing director Conor McNamara in a social media post. "Not only are we bringing our services closer to our Indonesian customers, we’ll also be investing US$5 billion in Indonesia over the next 15 years.



"This is a part of our deep and long-term commitment in the country since setting up our local office in 2018, as we continue to support our rapidly growing customer base across Indonesia as well as help to accelerate the country’s digital economy.

"We will also continue working with the Indonesian government and other relevant agencies to invest in cloud skills enhancement initiatives, as we believe that a future-ready cloud skilled workforce can help boost the country’s economic growth," he added.

The anticipated investment includes capital expenditure on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

