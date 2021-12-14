Neo4j digs into ASEAN channel with new partnerships

Nik Vora (Neo4j) Credit: Neo4j

Neo4j, provider of the open source graph data platform of the same name, has inked a raft of new partnerships in the ASEAN region in a move that effectively sees the company officially launch its partner program in the local market.



Neo4j is an open-source, NoSQL, native graph database that provides an ACID-compliant transactional backend for enterprise applications. It has been publicly available since 2007.

Neo Technology, the company behind Neo4j, announced the launch of its global partner program way back in 2015, targeting system integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of all sizes.



Now, Neo4j has set its sights on cementing its presence in the ASEAN market, inking partnerships with Singaporean IT services provider KewMann; Malaysian open source solutions company Abyres; application solutions provider iEnterprise Online, also based in Malaysia; and Japan’s ABeam Consulting, all of which can now leverage Neo4j’s graph data platform as demand in the region continues to surge.



Although Neo4j’s partner program has been around for years, the local agreements effectively see the vendor make its channel activities in the region official, it is understood.

According to Neo4j, the new strategic partnerships signify the surging demand for graph data platforms in enterprise innovation and transformation across the ASEAN region.

Indeed, several government organisations and enterprises – such as Amity Thailand, AirAsia, Standard Chartered and Starhub – depend on Neo4j’s graph data platform to make better sense of their data.



The new local alliances will enable the partners to provide their customers with Neo4j’s entire range of capabilities to solve complex data problems. Solutions covered include Neo4j Graph Database, Neo4j Graph Data Science Library, Bloom and Cypher.



According to Nik Vora, Neo4j Asia Pacific vice president, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key parts of Neo4j’s global partner strategy for delivering high-value solutions to customers that rely on the company’s graph data platform.



“We are thrilled to welcome several of the regions’ most credible technology solution providers to the Neo4j partner program,” Vora said. “We are committed to providing best-in-class graph technology for delivering next-gen applications by unlocking the value of connections, influences, and relationships in data.

“Our proven go-to-market success, complemented by the invaluable resources and support of our partner ecosystem, will yield massive opportunities for all parties involved. Our partners are an essential part of our ability to deliver impactful, agile solutions, enabling customers to make better decisions that ensure business success," he added.

The vendor claimed that Abyres Enterprise Technologies wanted to tap Neo4j’s offerings to help its public sector and large enterprise clients harness the power of data.



“We are excited to embark on our new alliance with Neo4j,” said Abyres Enterprise Technologies CEO Ts. Basheer Ali Majeed. “Partnering with the world’s leading graph data platform provider will help our customers capitalise on their data to ultimately achieve exceptional business growth.

“We believe Neo4j’s graph technology will help our clients to stay ahead of the game and solve the complex challenges of today’s interconnected world.”



KewMann, meanwhile, is looking to Neo4j to boost its customers' fraud detection capabilities.

“It's a no-brainer for us to partner with Neo4j to adopt their innovative platform into our solutions,” said KewMann executive director Kew Yoke Ling. “Data-driven AI, in the form of ML and natural language processing (NLP) etc., has served us well thus far. But to advance closer to human intelligence, a knowledge graph can be used to model relationships and connections of data points.

“Neo4j, being the market leader in graph technology and their superior go-to-market approach, will propel our product development, marketing, and sales efforts,” he added.