Viettel kicks off Da Nang 5G trials with Samsung

Viettel now claims 5G coverage in 11 provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

Tao Duc Thang (Viettel) Credit: Viettel

Vietnamese telecommunications provider Viettel has kicked off 5G commercial trials in Da Nang, the largest city in the Central Vietnam region, in partnership with Samsung Electronics.



Viettel now claims 5G coverage in 11 provinces and cities throughout Vietnam, including Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, Thua Thien–Hue and Da Nang.

“Viettel has continued to prioritise building 5G infrastructure in key areas of the city,” said Tao Duc Thang, Viettel deputy general director. “Viettel will join hands to make smart city development in Da Nang more synchronous and modern, to connect broadband in multi-dimensional and safe ways, ensuring best network infrastructure for digital government development, supporting for business and growth of Da Nang.”



Viettel’s latest 5G trials make use of Samsung’s 5G solutions to power its commercial network and to enable users in Da Nang to experience the full benefits of 5G services.

The companies will verify the high-performance and advanced capabilities made possible by Samsung’s 4G and 5G network solutions.



Specifically, Samsung is providing its latest 4G and 5G solutions, which include its baseband unit as well as 64T64R Massive MIMO radios and radios on mid-band spectrum.

It is claimed that Samsung’s latest baseband unit offers improved performance with industry-leading capacity and throughput, while supporting both 4G and 5G technologies.



The vendor's 64T64R 5G Massive MIMO radio is said to have the capability to power highly-congested and populated areas, delivering increased coverage and data speeds for enhanced 5G end-user experiences.



“We are excited to work with Viettel to bring immersive and reliable 5G services to consumers, and demonstrate Samsung’s technical leadership in Vietnam,” said Ho Chi Dung, Samsung VINA network business vice president. “This trial marks a big first step for the two companies’ collaborative efforts in Vietnam.



“We look forward to supporting Viettel with a network that is ready to unlock the future of mobile connectivity in Vietnam, and that brings a new level of 5G experiences to the country’s increasing number of mobile users.”

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics partnered up with IBM and digital network operator M1 to launch what was at the time referred to as an ‘Industry 4.0 Studio,’ designed to be a testing ground for advanced 5G and other emerging technologies.

Broadly, the Singapore-based studio was designed to combine 5G connectivity with artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities to develop and test innovative Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises in Singapore and across the region.

According to the companies, the studio simulates operational use cases that demonstrate how businesses can harness the power of hybrid cloud and AI technologies, and advanced 5G capabilities, to transform critical operations and drive new value.

“5G is a potential game changer for Industry 4.0,” Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, said at the time. “It is the critical connectivity layer that can enable smart manufacturing. I would like to congratulate IBM for the opening of its 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 Studio here in Singapore.

“It is important for Singapore to be the place where innovative 5G solutions can be developed and deployed globally. A strong 5G ecosystem will provide more opportunities for businesses and our people.

“We will work with industry to forge ahead with 5G, as we architect Singapore’s digital future,” he added.

