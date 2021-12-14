Wipro talent Bhavya Kapoor to lead Avanade in Southeast Asia

Bhavya Kapoor (Avanade) Credit: Avanade

Avanade has appointed Bhavya Kapoor as managing director of Southeast Asia amid plans to expand Microsoft specialisation capabilities across growth markets in the region.



Effective immediately, Kapoor joins the business from Wipro following 15 years of service in a range of senior management roles, culminating in his final position running ASEAN from January 2020. Prior to this, Kapoor ran alliances, business development and service provider divisions at the global system integrator (GSI), in addition to a two-year stint as country head of Indonesia.

Reporting directly to Rodrigo Caserta - area vice president of Growth Markets at Avanade - Singapore-based Kapoor will also be part of the company’s Growth Markets Leadership Team.

“Bhavya brings an intimate knowledge of the region to Avanade, and we are delighted to have him onboard,” Caserta said. “As the digital economies in Southeast Asia continue to grow with more resilience for the future, I’m confident Bhavya’s passion for people, technology and innovation will unleash significant growth opportunities for our clients, our communities, and our team.”

Leveraging close to two decades of “diverse experience” in business management, technology and consulting, Kapoor has a “strong track record” of establishing and scaling businesses in high-growth markets that included Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

“Avanade is well-known for its unparalleled Microsoft expertise and its purpose of making a genuine human impact,” Kapoor added. “I’m thrilled to be joining the business at a time when organisations are increasingly recognising the imperative to be more inclusive, responsible and sustainable.

“I look forward to significantly growing our local capabilities, helping our clients embrace continual change, and making a positive impact through greater digital adoption.”

The appointment comes 15 months after Caserta was tasked with driving growth market ambitions with a specific focus on Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

As reported by Channel Asia, Caserta is tasked with driving business across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Greater China, Japan and Brazil territories, overseeing more than 3000 employees in the process. Caserta replaced Anna Di Silverio - who assumed the role of area president of Europe - and reports directly to Pamela Maynard as CEO of the wider business.