Google Cloud taps Microsoft’s Sherie Ng to lead Singapore and Malaysia

Google Cloud has recruited Sherie Ng, former Microsoft Asia Pacific public sector general manager, as its new country director for Singapore and Malaysia.



In her new role, Ng is responsible for leading revenue and go-to-market strategy and operations for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace.



Reporting to Ruma Balasubramanian, Google Cloud’s Southeast Asia managing director, Ng comes to the role with no fewer than 25 years’ experience in technology leadership.



During her three-plus years with Microsoft, Ng spearheaded business engagements and partnerships with public sector institutions – government agencies, state-owned enterprises, healthcare and education institutions.



In addition, Ng championed social impact programs around bridging the digital skills gap, enhancing country-wide capabilities in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), and advancing sustainability goals, it is claimed.



During her tenure helming Microsoft's public sector business in the region, Ng oversaw the coalescence earlier this year of Microsoft’s Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council, as part of a bid to fight cyber threats in the region.

At least 15 policy makers from Brunei, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand became part of the council, which was supported by cyber security professionals from Microsoft.

“Cyber threats and attacks are inevitable in this interconnected world, which is why our collective strength and collaboration as a community is imperative,” Ng said at the time.



Prior to Microsoft, Ng served as Nice Systems Southeast Asia managing director, a role she held for close to four of the nearly eight years she was with the company.



Moreover, Ng has also held senior management roles with Invensys Operations Management, Singtel, Comverse Technologies, CSG Systems and Lucent Technologies.

"As 2021 draws to a close, I am excited that it also marks the start of my [new journey] onboard the Google Cloud leadership team with some of the most intelligent yet purposeful and helpful people to continue my passion pursuit of leading industry transformations and digital innovation, empowering enterprises to reimagine their businesses and providing access to technology for every person to augment their world and their work," Ng said in a post on social media.

"I am excited to keep solving...what is next that...our world demands of us, living in one of the most dynamic and accelerated times of our lives. I look forward to your partnership as we navigate through the next digital decade and build lasting change for our communities, industries and nations," she added.