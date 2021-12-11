Capgemini and Google Cloud team up on API strategy for Tenaga Nasional

Olaf Pietschner (Capgemini) Credit: Capgemini

Capgemini and Google Cloud have teamed up to give Malaysian electricity utility operator Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) a hand in designing and delivering on an enterprise-wide application programming interface (API) strategy.



The collaboration effort involved the implementation of Google Cloud’s Apigee API Management Platform, which is claimed to have allowed the Malaysian company enable new agile ways of working.



Tenaga serves a large customer base of over 9.4 million citizens in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. To remain responsive to the needs of its stakeholders and the marketplace, the utility operator wanted to modernise its technological infrastructure and make way for new integration technology, such as microservices.

In collaboration with Capgemini and Google Cloud, the company launched a comprehensive enterprise-wide API adoption program to build, deploy and scale APIs and introduce new agile ways of working to accelerate its digital maturity from within its own organisation.

The project involved updating its existing API products and expanding its in-house digital capabilities as well as exploring non-regulatory revenue streams from API monetisation, leveraging an API management tool.

It is claimed that Capgemini also facilitated a cultural mindset shift to drive API literacy across Tenaga for better knowledge sharing and collaboration on API development.

“To achieve our strategic aspiration of becoming the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, both in Malaysia and internationally, TNB is constantly looking into opportunities to capitalise on the impact of technology disruptions to unlock new growth,” said Datuk Fazil bin Ibrahim, Tenaga Nasional CIO.



“We are glad that with Capgemini and Google Cloud’s participation in our transformation journey, we were able to lay a strong foundation for TNB to react more effectively and swiftly to market-competitive pressures, as well as to stay responsive to changing customers’ demands,” he added.



The companies claimed that the more agile and flexible infrastructure delivered by the solution arising from the collaboration has helped Tenaga to unlock newly consolidated data and services, opening them for broader consumption by internal and external customers, as well as enabling reusability and enhancing security and the strengthening of governance requirements.

“API-led connectivity enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate multiple technologies together to create unique and valuable offerings for customers and the broader ecosystem,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and member of the Group Executive Committee.



“By leveraging our Google Cloud expertise, Capgemini offered a robust set of end-to-end services for API strategy to deliver on TNB’s digital vision," he added.



Earlier this year, Capgemini teamed up with Salesforce to develop and implement a new customer case and knowledge management system for Singapore Airlines.

Under the banner of 1Point, the new system was slated to be globally deployed across the airline’s contact centres and customer feedback handling units from late 2021, leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud and Mulesoft Anypoint Platform technologies.

Operating as a case management tool, 1Point was designed to provide a “contextual and holistic view” of customer interactions through a single interface. The roll-out was designed to ensure service agents no longer work between multiple systems to retrieve customer data and up-to-date information on products, services, policies and procedures.

As part of the deployment, case management and guided workflows were also to be integrated with Singapore Airline’s in-house artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

“Implementing 1Point is an important step in our company’s digital transformation,” said Marvin Tan, senior vice president of Customer Services and Operations at Singapore Airlines. “It is an investment in new technologies that ensure that Singapore Airlines is ready to support the evolving customer requirements in the coming years.



"It also affirms our strong commitment to ensuring that our customers continue to receive world-class service across the entire travel journey."

