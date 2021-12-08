Puppet targets Malaysian channel with VST ECS deal

VST ECS plans to focus on sectors such as financial services, education, government and telecommunications with Puppet’s product range.

Automation vendor Puppet has inked a Malaysian distribution agreement VST ECS Pericomp in a move that will see the distributor aim to capitalise on the growing need for compliance across all sectors.



Headquartered in the United States, Puppet bills itself as the industry standard for IT automation, helping enterprises modernise and manage their infrastructure with solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure.



VST ECS Pericomp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VST ECS, plans to target sectors such as financial services, education, government and telecommunications with Puppet’s product range.



“Cyber security resilience has been on the forefront of every organisation’s radar especially in today’s mobile working environment,” said VST ECS CEO Soong Jan Hsung. “Enterprises are investing in their digital infrastructures to prevent data breaches, tech failures and system outages.

“Puppet has already seen widespread adoption in both private and public sectors. We’re looking forward to helping enterprises in Malaysia receive the same security and delivery benefits,” he added.



According to Rachel Lew, Puppet’s regional director in Asia and Japan, the company plans to leverage VST ECS’s logistical and ICT infrastructure as it grows its customer base in Malaysia.



“Puppet is delighted to have VST ECS as our official distributor in Malaysia,” said Lew, who was promoted to the vendor's top job in the region in August. “Puppet’s customers which include local leading enterprises will benefit from VST ECS’s comprehensive range of professional, technical support and training services.”



Lew noted that the need for continuous compliance and enforcement of ‘Day-2’ operations continues to be a primary use case for those who are looking to adopt Puppet technologies in the region.

“With the explosion of cloud and increasing security risks, having a solution that continually puts infrastructure in a good known state – no matter the compute strategy (in the cloud or on-premises) – is essential in both regulated and non-regulated industries.

“With VST ECS' proven track record in delivering solutions focused on security and compliance needs, we are confident this relationship will help accelerate our growth and our customer's overall success in Malaysia,” she added.



In August, when Lew was promoted from Asia and Japan senior country manager to regional director for Puppet across Asia and Japan, the expanded role saw her take on the responsibility of leading the vision and direction of Puppet’s business for the region and sustaining its long-term strategic relationships with regional customers and partners.

“Puppet is dedicated to helping APJ customers navigate the future more efficiently and securely while making the best use of their resources,” Lew said at the time. “We see emerging technology trends such as policy-as-code, automation, security and compliance helping to address some of the most challenging problems companies face in infrastructure and operations today."



In April this year, VST ECS Pericomp partnered up with SAS, bringing the vendor’s cloud-native SAS Viya artificial intelligence (AI), analytic and data management platform to partners across Malaysia.



The deal saw VST ECS become responsible for solutions consulting associated with the SAS offering, designing solutions, developing prototypes and projects, business development, implementation and maintenance.

