Aruba honours top regional partners

Winners from across the region.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) networking subsidiary Aruba has recognised its top partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region at its APJ Partner of the Year 2021 awards event.

Among the award winners in this year’s event was Westcon Solutions in Singapore, which won the Silver Peak Distributor of the Year award.

Australian IT services group Data#3, meanwhile, won an As-a-Service Partner of the Year gong, along with Japan’s IIJ Global Solutions Inc.



At the same time, Synnex FPT Distribution in Vietnam won the Distributor of the Year award, while also coming home with one of three Champion of Champion awards dished out as part of the event this year.



Thailand’s Advice IT Infinite Co. won the Instant On eCommerce Partner of the Year award, and Packet Systems Indonesia won one of three Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year awards.

Australia’s Accucom Systems Integration also won an Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year award.



“I am absolutely delighted to announce our winners of APJ Partner of the Year 2021 awards,” said Anthony Smith, Aruba’s APJ channel and services director.

“Aruba recognises these outstanding partners and their significant achievements this year, helping their customers automate, unify and protect the networks to create amazing experiences at the edge.”



Below is the full list of this year’s APJ winners:

Champion of Champions



JJNET International Co., Taiwan

Synnex FPT Distribution, Vietnam

Dongkuk Systems Co., Korea

Silver Peak Distributor of the Year



Westcon Solutions, Singapore

Silver Peak Partner of the Year



Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, Japan

Instant On Distributor of the Year



Daiwabo Information System Co., Japan

Instant On eCommerce Partner of the Year



Advice IT Infinite, Thailand

Hospitality Partner of the Year



interTouch Pte Ltd, Asia Pacific and Japan

Marketing Partner of the Year



JJNET International Co., Taiwan

As-a-Service Partner of the Year



Data#3, Australia

IIJ Global Solutions Inc., Japan

Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year



Packet Systems Indonesia, Indonesia

Accucom Systems Integration, Australia

MicroShield Technology, China

Distributor of the Year



Synnex FPT Distribution, Vietnam

Partner of the Year



Kinmax Technology, Taiwan

“Thank you for your incredible partnership,” Smith said. “We remain committed to investments towards our partners with innovations such as Aruba Edge Services Platform and everything as-a-Service initiatives, enabling partners to accelerate their customer’s edge to cloud journey.”