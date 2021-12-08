Juniper homes in on channel collaboration with partner program update

Credit: Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is set to update its global Partner Advantage program with a new top tier and a focus on a collaborative sales approach.

Due to come into effect on 1 January 2022, the new tier, Elite Plus, will offer increased support, investment and rewards, the vendor claimed, as well as dedicated business development and generation resources.

New incentives are also on offer, with partners being rewarded for partner-led and new opportunity deal registration, while also providing boosters on software.

In addition to the Elite Plus, Juniper is also planning to expand its training and certification-focused 'champion' program, adding role-based paths for technical and sales participants and offering learning opportunities, virtual selling tools and demo platforms and events.

On the collaboration front, partners will also be provided with a forum, workspaces, and what Juniper refers to as virtual sales pods, allowing partners and the vendor to talk to each other about account plans and sales efforts.

Supporting its focus on collaboration are additions to Juniper’s Learning Academy, which will contain new content and webinars for partner education.

The vendor’s vice president of global channel and virtual sales, Gordon Mackintosh, claimed the updates, combined with its acquisition strategy, will pave the way for “rapid growth and expansion next year and beyond”.

“Juniper Networks is a partner-centric company, and the investments we’ve made in the program for 2022 will accelerate our strong partnerships and continue us all on the path of hyper-growth,” he said. “We believe our acquisition strategy and innovations have created the most compelling portfolio of networking solutions available today.”

That acquisition strategy includes the vendor's purchases of Mist Technologies in 2019, as well as Netrounds, 128 Technologies and Apstra in 2020. As a result of these acquisitions, Juniper claimed they all contributed to record growth across all of its partner segments.