Red Hat plops Celonis EMS on AWS cloud

Credit: Dreamstime

Red Hat, IBM and data processing company Celonis have announced general availability of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) on Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services (ROSA) as a managed cloud service.

Celonis EMS applies real-time process intelligence to system data to diagnose inefficiencies in business processes (sales, customer operations, supply and delivery, payables and collections, etc.) and drive automated action. The intent is to identify and unlock full process execution capacity across organisations and remove cloud infrastructure complexity as a challenge.

By deploying Celonis EMS on ROSA, users can focus on improving business processes while leveraging Kubernetes to speed up time to value, Red Hat said. Celonis, Red Hat, and IBM announced in April a partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of Celonis, with IBM Global Services implementing Celonis software as part of its methodology.

AWS is the first public cloud to offer Celonis on Red Hat OpenShift. Support for other clouds including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is planned for the near future.

The move comes just weeks after Red Hat launched Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2, an update to Red Hat’s infrastructure-as-a-service platform that offers tighter integration with the company’s OpenShift Kubernetes container system.

With the new integration, users of both platforms can run VM-based and container-based applications in parallel with improved network capacity, security features, storage, and performance, Red Hat said on October 13. OpenStack 16.2 is available through the Red Hat Customer Portal via a Red Hat subscription.

In early November, Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 9 was released as a beta, bringing about a dozen major new features focused on security and compliance, simplified management and automation.



But the biggest news upon release might have been the lack of changes to the management and administration tools from the previous version, which could make adoption fairly painless.

The key new management features included enhanced web-console performance metrics for easier diagnosis of problems, live kernel patching without the need for downtime, and an easier way to create new OS images.

Many of those features make RHEL 9 better-suited to use in edge environments, according to IDC vice president Dave McCarthy, who noted that automation seemed to be a particularly important focus in the new version.

“It’s scalability in a different way than people used to think about it in a data center,” he said. “[Red Hat is] realising that [RHEL]’s being put into environments where it hasn’t been before.”







