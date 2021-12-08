TeamViewer taps SolarWinds’ Sojung Lee to lead Asia Pacific

Sojung Lee (TeamViewer) Credit: TeamViewer

After nearly two years of leading SolarWinds in Asia Pacific (APAC), Sojung Lee has been named as the new regional head of remote access and control solutions vendor TeamViewer.



Lee, a Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner, has joined the company as president for the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand (APAC), effective from the beginning of December.



The role is a new position within TeamViewer's organisational structure and represents a main pillar of the company's new setup for the region.



In her new job, Lee will drive TeamViewer's growth in core APAC markets, with a focus on enterprise solutions. Her responsibilities encompass all go-to-market activities in APAC, including direct sales as well as developing an ecosystem of strong alliances such as channel partners, distributors and resellers.

Based in Singapore, Lee will also build a regional APAC sales hub for TeamViewer, in addition to the existing strong local presences in Japan, China, India and Australia.



“TeamViewer is a great company with value-creating products, a global footprint and a compelling narrative,” Lee said. “I am excited to join this truly international and diverse workforce sharing strong company values.

“Supporting clients in digitally transforming their businesses and optimising their processes along the entire value chain is a very attractive task I want to bring forward together with the teams we have in place across the region and a strong APAC partner network.

“I am thrilled to become part of TeamViewer's extraordinary success story and to actively drive the development in the exciting and highly dynamic APAC region,” she added.



Before making the move to TeamViewer, Lee headed up SolarWinds’ regional business as vice president of APAC and China, a role she took in early 2020 after more than six years with IBM in different positions, her final role with Big Blue being director of the cloud platforms and cognitive solutions business unit, Digital Business Group, APAC.

"We are very excited to welcome Sojung Lee on board,” TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said. “With her strong track record of generating extraordinary business growth, her proven leadership skills, and her extensive know-how of the market requirements in the region, she will play an integral role in bringing our new setup for APAC to life,”

“Her excellent capabilities in scaling up with business partners will further contribute to drive growth and business performance in the region,” he added.